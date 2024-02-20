JetSMART selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power an additional 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

RTX

20 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

Airline also to receive EngineWise® maintenance support

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced that JetSMART has selected GTF engines to power an additional 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including nine A321XLR aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide JetSMART with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement. 

JetSMART, an ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), selected the GTF engine to power 70 A320neo family aircraft in June 2019. The airline also operates an additional 15 leased GTF powered A320neo family aircraft and a fleet of 11 A320ceo family aircraft powered by the V2500® engine.

"We are building upon our collaboration with JetSMART as they drive continued expansion in the Latin American market," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With unmatched fuel efficiency, payload and range, GTF engines will enable JetSMART to open new routes across South America and fly more people, farther, with less fuel and lower carbon emissions."

"We are pleased to select additional GTF engines for our A320neo family fleet, as a key element to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20%, with a 75% smaller noise footprint. All of this contributes to our ULCC model and commitment to low fares and sustainable aviation, providing a better experience to our customers," said Estuardo Ortiz, CEO, JetSMART.

JetSMART has also concluded a support package with Pratt & Whitney for inspections of GTF engines, further strengthening the relationship as strategic partners.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at prattwhitney.com/gtf.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] 

SOURCE RTX

