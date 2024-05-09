Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford Officially Opens To The Public

Blue Water's rapid expansion in Texas continues with a newly built resort

STAFFORD, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest venture, Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford. Now welcoming guests, this state-of-the-art resort promises to provide an unparalleled recreational experience for RV enthusiasts and vacationers in the picturesque city of Stafford, TX.

Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford boasts an array of modern amenities and facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen with grill, firepit with pergola, fishing pond, clubhouse, and more. The resort features spacious and well-appointed RV sites with full hook-ups, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of the surrounding nature while enjoying all the comforts of home.

"Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford will be an exciting opportunity, not only for family vacations but also for conferences, travel sports, and even long-term stays for contract workers," said Jacob Snyder, Operation Manager at Blue Water Development. "The resort is a member of the Fort Bend County Chamber of Commerce and brings an upscale stay option for those looking for a safe and relaxing environment."

Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford is conveniently located 19 miles from Downtown Houston and 13 miles from the Texas Medical Center. It offers a perfect base camp for visitors looking to explore the unique wonders of Stafford and the neighboring areas.

As part of their grand-opening, guests can enjoy a 20% discount when booking two or more nights from now until Labor Day with Jetstream's "Summer in the City" special, using promo code JETOUT. The special lets guests move between other Jetstream resorts as well throughout the summer.

Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford will host a ribbon-cutting celebration on Monday June 3rd. For updates and upcoming events, please follow them on Facebook. To book your stay, please visit: our website.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

