Jetty Announces Strategic Sales Hires for the Midwest, Southeast, West, and Mid-Atlantic

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless, today announced the hiring of Kim Adams, Reggie Shipman, Angelique Stensrud and Mike Szatko. Coming from Entrata, Marcus and Millichap, Assurant and TransUnion, the four new hires bring a wealth of experience and will help drive the company's continued expansion.

Adams has 20 years of experience in multifamily, including a three year stint as Marketing Director at AIMCO, and prominent sales roles at companies including RentPath and LeaseHawk. Most recently, Adams was at Entrata, where she was a Regional Vice President for seven years.

Shipman started her career with the Dinerstein Companies, a leading apartment manager in Texas, before selling online leasing software with On-Site.com. She comes to Jetty most recently from Marcus and Millichap where she was managing sales, research, and advisory services for top real estate companies.

Stensrud began her career at Dominium, a large manager in Minnesota, where she worked in property management for seven years before holding senior positions at Corelogic, First Advantage, and Assurant.

Szatko brings a wealth of experience in multifamily, having spent several years working for Zillow and TransUnion where he was responsible for expanding new business across enterprise accounts.

"I'm thrilled to welcome this incredibly knowledgeable and diverse group of sales professionals to the Jetty team," said Bill Knowles, VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. "As we continue our aggressive expansion, these new team members will be instrumental in promoting the Jetty vision and bringing our world class suite of financial products to market."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on 'A' rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C.

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solutions help property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

