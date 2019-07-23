Jetty Extracts Partners with PAX Labs and California Dispensaries to Launch Fundraiser Benefiting California Fire Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-born producer of high-quality cannabis oils, Jetty Extracts , is pleased to announce that it has partnered with PAX Labs, Inc., a leading consumer technology brand in the design and development of premium vaporizers, to launch a fundraiser supporting the California Fire Foundation, benefiting communities impacted by the 2018 wildfires.

Throughout this summer, consumers can visit partnering dispensaries and purchase a Fire Relief Pod filled with Jetty's Super Lemon Haze strain. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the California Fire Foundation. The companies have set the goal of raising $75,000 through the initiative.

"The 2018 wildfire season was catastrophic, claiming lives, uprooting animals and wildlife, and leaving communities devastated," said Jonathan Forstot, Chief Marketing Officer of Jetty Extracts. "As a California company rooted in philanthropy, we wanted to find a way to contribute to the recovery process, which is going to take years. This project will deliver much-needed funds to the California Fire Foundation, which provides support directly to those who need it most."

"The California Fire Foundation has done incredible work providing recovery services after the devastation of last year's tragic wildfires," said Cody Haltom, General Manager of West Sales at PAX Labs. "PAX is proud to work with Jetty and dispensaries across the state to support the tireless efforts of this organization as they work to revive the communities our first responders worked so diligently to protect."

The California Fire Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization that works closely with firefighters to provide assistance and support to colleagues and surviving family when a firefighter line-of-duty death occurs. The California Fire Foundation also offers victim assistance programs and fire safety education in underserved communities.

For a list of partnering dispensaries, please visit www.jettyextracts.com/pages/fire-relief

For more information on Jetty Extracts, please visit jettyextracts.com

About Jetty Extracts

Founded in 2013, Jetty Extracts is one of the true originals in the California Extracts market. Jetty began its operations in San Diego, California with a focus on craft and innovation while applying a strict adherence to compliance, fiscal responsibility, environmental concerns and community commitment (with a little time for some surfing in between). Today, Jetty's 110-plus employees work at the company's 13,000 sq ft Oakland, California headquarters and San Diego sales and marketing office. The company continues to focus on its state-of-the art production facility, utilizing the latest technology to create additive- and pesticide-free oils including its whole-plant terpene Gold cartridges, proprietary Dablicator™ cannabis applicator and other products. Jetty also founded and operates The Shelter Project, a standalone non-profit that provides free cannabis to cancer patients www.jettyextracts.com .

About Pax Labs

PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design, and is committed to taking the guesswork out of cannabis with products that offer quality, transparency and predictability. PAX has sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates and over one million devices in the flower vaporizer category. PAX is committed to its mission: establishing cannabis as a force for good. For more information, please visit pax.com.

PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis.

