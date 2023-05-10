Jetty joins Freddie Mac's Renter Credit Building Initiative

Freddie Mac will cover one year of Jetty Credit for multifamily borrowers to help thousands of renters establish and strengthen their credit score.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, announced today that Jetty Credit is now a part of Freddie Mac's renter credit building initiative . Jetty Credit is a service implemented by multifamily properties that facilitates the reporting of on-time rent payments to all three credit bureaus, giving renters the opportunity to build or improve their credit history.

"Establishing credit is a critical component of financial wellness and renters deserve credit for paying rent on-time each month," said Mike Rudoy, CEO and co-founder of Jetty. "We're proud to be working with Freddie Mac to bring Jetty Credit to more renters across the country."

Working with Freddie Mac deepens Jetty's commitment to helping renters build a better financial future and improve or establish credit. "Renters can build their credit histories and improve their credit scores simply by having their on-time rent payments reported to the credit bureaus," said Corey Aber, Vice President for Multifamily Mission, Policy & Strategy at Freddie Mac. "Together with Jetty we are scaling our renter credit building initiative goal and moving closer to our end goal to establish on-time rent reporting as an industry standard."

Alongside the Freddie Mac program, this development follows the recent launch of Jetty Credit as part of Fannie Mae's Equitable Housing Finance Plan.

Jetty is the financial services platform on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible. Jetty's integrated suite of products helps property managers increase lease conversions, improve resident retention, reduce bad debt, and boost NOI. For renters, Jetty decreases the financial burden of moving into a new home and offers greater flexibility with how and when to pay rent. To learn more about Jetty, visit jetty.com .

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home.

