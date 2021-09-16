Jetty Partners with Gables Residential

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced a new partnership with Gables Residential, a leader in the management and development of multifamily apartment communities. Through the partnership, Gables will roll out Jetty's security deposit replacement solution, Jetty Deposit, across the entire Gables portfolio.

The rollout follows a rigorous selection process by Gables, which started with a competitive evaluation before transitioning to a pilot program across Gables-owned assets. Following a successful pilot, Gables will now make Jetty Deposit available across all owned and third-party managed communities. The implementation of Jetty will enable Gables to maximize protection relative to security deposits for all new leases while at the same time dramatically lowering move-in costs for new residents.

"With so much uncertainty facing renters today, using hard-earned savings on a cash deposit simply doesn't make sense," said Greg Gasior, Senior Vice President of Operations at Gables. "Jetty Deposit offers renters the opportunity to keep more cash in their pocket while making it possible for us to improve NOI. Through the pilot program, we saw a meaningful uptick in lease conversions while significantly increasing our levels of protection."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. In addition to Gables Residential, partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide.

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company and privately held REIT specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the New York, Baltimore, Frederick, Tampa, Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, Central and North Florida markets.

Gables manages approximately 28,000 apartment homes and approximately 275,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables' experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com.

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty is the financial services platform on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible. Jetty's integrated suite of products helps property managers increase lease conversions, improve resident retention, reduce bad debt, and boost NOI. For renters, Jetty decreases the financial burden of moving into a new home and offers greater flexibility with how and when to pay rent. To learn more about Jetty, visit jetty.com .

