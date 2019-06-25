Jetty's First Renter Sentiment Report Unveils Jetty Members More Satisfied with Renting Process

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, a financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today released the Renter Sentiment Report, unveiling how U.S. renters feel about renting and the challenges renters face today.

The report shows sentiment, stress factors, and expectations of renters across the country, along with in-depth analysis and proposed solutions to some of the most pertinent issues as it pertains to renting and affordability.

The top findings from Jetty's Renting Sentiment Report include:

Paying rent causes more stress than jobs, student loans, credit card bills, and political issues.

Most renters worry that they won't be able to pay rent.

High up-front costs are preventing renters from moving into the homes and apartments they want.

Almost half of renters wouldn't be able to afford a security deposit right now–but security deposit alternatives could be a game-changer for them.

"We're on a mission to make renting more affordable," said Luke Cohler, co-founder and president of Jetty. "While lowering move-in costs has always been a core part of how we help renters, this report adds further validation that we're making a positive impact. Oftentimes, using Jetty is the difference between signing the lease, or looking elsewhere."

While the respondents were selected at random through a nationwide panel, a portion of renters identified as Jetty Members, who reported being more satisfied with their renting experience and having a better relationship with their landlord than non-Members.

View the full report, or download it here.

