Jetty's Rapid Growth Fueled with New Strategic Sales Hires

With a combined 35 years of experience in the multifamily industry, Simone and Knowles bolster Jetty's Sales function. In their new roles, they will work closely with Jetty's largest and most complex multifamily real estate partners across the country, providing consultative guidance to partners including LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, Cortland, Trammell Crow, and more.

Simone is a multifamily leader, with more than two decades of industry experience working with NMHC top 100 owners and management companies during her tenures at ConAM, Apartment Guide, and on-site at Bozzuto. Highly regarded as a trusted resource to her clients and partners, she has determined the most effective marketing strategies, streamlining complex processes and increasing cost efficiencies across portfolios to generate meaningful revenue. Simone's deep understanding of client needs and relationship-based approach speaks to her high level of integrity, values, and experience.

"I was drawn to Jetty by its unique combination of incredible people, innovative product offering, and mission-driven vision," said Simone. "I'm honored to be a part of the team and I couldn't be more excited to help bolster the next phase of Jetty's national growth."

Knowles brings to Jetty more than a decade of strategic sales and leadership experience from the leading companies within the multifamily space, including RentPath, RealPage, and On-Site, where he worked closely with Greystar, Morgan Properties, Bridge Property Management, and more. Most recently as the Vice President of Sales, Consumer Solutions, at Real Page, Knowles led the top producing sales team in his product division. As a top performer on the national stage, he has been named National Sales Person of the Year numerous times. Knowles' holistic, consultative approach balances long term needs, industry trends, and innovative thinking to create a measurable impact on net operating income.

"Jetty's win-win business model is a reflection of the company's team, values, and mission," said Knowles. "While Jetty is a clear value-add on the asset management side, it also helps renters get in the door with just a click–which alleviates a huge amount of stress and financial burden."

"We're thrilled to have Deanna and Bill join the team during this time of growth," said Kevin Murphy, VP Sales. "Their strategic expertise is unparalleled, and their consultative approaches will be incredibly valuable to our national partners."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Trammell Crow, Griffis Residential, Cortland, and many more. Jetty's products are written on A-rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C, which means they have been approved by the state's insurance department providing additional consumer protections.

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a financial services company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide, was founded by Mike Rudoy and Luke Cohler, and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com.

