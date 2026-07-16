JetZero Appoints Pat Shanahan and Eric Hirshberg to Board of Directors

"Pat and Eric each bring a caliber of experience that is rare and exactly what JetZero needs as we move from demonstrator to production," said Tom O'Leary, co-founder and CEO of JetZero. "Pat's unmatched knowledge of large-scale aerospace programs and government partnerships, combined with Eric's track record of building transformational businesses and organizations, will strengthen our board as we scale and reshape aviation."

Shanahan brings more than three decades of aerospace and defense leadership. He served as President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems and spent 30 years at Boeing, where he led major programs including the 737, 747, 767, 777, and 787. Shanahan served as Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2019 and as Acting Secretary of Defense in 2019. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington and MIT, respectively, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"JetZero is tackling one of the hardest problems in aviation — and doing it with the rigor and ambition it demands," said Shanahan. "The all-wing Z4 represents a fundamental advancement in efficiency and capability. I'm proud to join the team as they bring this aircraft to life and help build the infrastructure to manufacture it at scale."

In addition to his CEO experience, Hirshberg is now a high impact advisor in entrepreneurial companies including Beta Technologies, Skydio, Metropolis, and UpPartners. He has been advising JetZero since the start of 2026. He is a renowned creative executive and investor who built and led Deutsch LA from a 10-person shop into a nationally renowned agency. As CEO of Activision for eight years he oversaw a period of explosive growth and innovation with industry-leading results. He currently advises and invests in companies transforming their industries with a particular focus on world-positive outcomes. He also serves on the boards of the XPRIZE Foundation and UCLA's School of Arts & Architecture. He has been recognized as one of the most influential people in marketing by Advertising Age and one of the 50 most creative people in business by Creativity Magazine.

"JetZero is delivering innovations that will literally eliminate every pain point in the aerospace industry today. The all-wing design is better for the airlines and the military, better for the traveler, and better for the environment," said Hirshberg. "I don't know if I've ever seen a bigger market opportunity paired with a lower technical risk. I'm excited to help this team realize this incredible vision."

About JetZero

JetZero is an American aerospace company developing a new generation of more efficient commercial and defense aircraft. The company partners with leading manufacturers and technology providers to advance the future of flight through innovation and American manufacturing excellence.

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SOURCE JetZero