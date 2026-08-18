Jewelers Mutual® CEO Scott Murphy to Retire at the End of 2026; Mike Alexander Named President and CEO

Murphy leaves a legacy of industry innovation, global growth, and a culture built to last.

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Scott Murphy will retire at the end of 2026, following twelve years of leadership that fundamentally reshaped the company and its place in the industry. Mike Alexander, currently serving as President, will succeed Murphy as President and CEO effective January 1, 2027. Murphy will continue to serve as a member of Jewelers Mutual's board of directors.

Scott Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at Jewelers Mutual® Group, officially began his role with the company in January 2015. Prior to joining Jewelers Mutual, Murphy was an executive partner and principal in the insurance industry consulting group Triad Analytic Solutions, which offered product, pricing, underwriting and distribution solutions for numerous insurance companies across multiple lines of business. Alexander joined Jewelers Mutual in 2015 and for the past eleven years has contributed to a company evolution that is still accelerating. With a deep understanding of the company’s strategy, culture, operations, and competitive position, he was promoted to President in 2025, putting him at the center of executing the company’s next phase.

Murphy joined Jewelers Mutual as CEO in January 2015 to lead a company with more than a century of heritage and a clear opportunity to lead it into a new era. Over the next twelve years, he did exactly that, expanding the company's scope from specialty insurer to a diversified platform of insurance and non-insurance businesses built on technology, data analytics, and business-enabling solutions, serving more than two million customers across the United States and Canada. Last year, the company expanded into Australia with the acquisition of Jewellers Loop.

"Leading Jewelers Mutual has been the greatest honor of my career," said Murphy. "The jewelry industry is filled with remarkable people who pour their passion, creativity, and craftsmanship into everything they do, and it has been a privilege to serve them. I am proud of what our team has built and even more excited about where Mike will take this company next."

Mike Alexander Named President and CEO

Alexander joined Jewelers Mutual in 2015 and for the past eleven years has contributed to a company evolution that is still accelerating. With a deep understanding of the company's strategy, culture, operations, and competitive position, he was promoted to President in 2025, putting him at the center of executing the company's next phase.

As President, Alexander worked closely with Murphy to translate the company's long-term strategy into day-to-day execution, partnering with teams across the organization to bring innovations like the JM® Care Plan to market and to guide the successful integration of Jewellers Loop after its acquisition. His operational leadership has positioned Jewelers Mutual to build on its momentum in the years ahead. As CEO, he will focus on accelerating the company's expansion into new markets, deepening its digital and technology capabilities, and broadening its portfolio of solutions for jewelers and consumers.

Beyond driving business results, Alexander is active in the Northeast Wisconsin community and the broader jewelry industry, serving on the boards of Diamonds Do Good and the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

"I'm incredibly excited for what's ahead," said Alexander. "Scott has built an extraordinary foundation – a company with clear purpose, a strong culture, and a bold vision for the future. I'm energized to build on that momentum, and this team has everything it needs to keep pushing our industry forward. I couldn't be more ready to lead the way."

Twelve Years That Changed the Company and the Industry

When Murphy became CEO, Jewelers Mutual was a respected specialty insurer. When he steps down, it will be something more: a technology-forward industry leader with an expanding international footprint, a diversified suite of solutions, and a culture recognized for innovation and excellence.

"Scott had a clear-eyed vision for what Jewelers Mutual could become — not just a better insurer, but a genuine leader to the jewelry industry," said Robert Reeg, Chair of the Board for Jewelers Mutual. "He built something that will serve this industry for the next century. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and proud of everything the team has accomplished under his guidance. We are equally confident in Mike's ability to lead Jewelers Mutual into its next chapter — his vision and steady hand give the Board great optimism for what's ahead."

Throughout his tenure, Scott championed innovation not as a department or an initiative, but as a shared organizational mindset. "Innovation is not confined to a single department; it is a mindset that permeates every aspect of an organization. When curiosity, collaboration, and customer-centric thinking are embedded into everything we do — and when 10x thinking is expected and encouraged — innovation is likely to result."

That philosophy produced tangible results: investments in modern technology, machine learning, predictive analytics, and API integration; the development of digital tools that empowered jewelers to modernize their operations; and a culture in which employees at every level were expected to ask, "what if," and to act with urgency on the answer.

Alexander will assume the role of President and CEO on January 1, 2027. The company's mission, vision, and strategic priorities remain unchanged, and Murphy will continue to serve as an active member of Jewelers Mutual's board of directors.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL® GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings helps jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and build closer relationships with their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ (Superior)" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with additional Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, and international offices in Toronto, Canada, and Sydney, Australia. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group