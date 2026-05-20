Jewelers Mutual® Studio Opens Bench Jeweler Pathways at SCAD

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/jewelers-mutual-group/9398451-en-scad-renames-jewelry-building-jewelers-mutual-studio

Jewelers Mutual has spent more than a century protecting and strengthening the jewelry industry it serves. At the heart of that industry are bench jewelers, the highly skilled craftspeople who fabricate, repair, and restore fine jewelry at the most critical point of the value chain. Today, as retirements outpace new talent and demand for skilled bench jewelers continues to grow, the need for education and workforce development has become increasingly urgent.

The Jewelers Mutual Studio building dedication celebrated Jewelers Mutual's $10 million, 10-year impact investment in SCAD's jewelry program – the largest financial contribution in the program's history. This transformative alliance supports scholarships through the Bench Education Endowment (B.E.E.), industry-aligned curriculum, modern training environments, and clear pathways from education to employment—delivering commercial-ready training that prepares students to contribute immediately as bench jewelers.

"Supporting the future of the jewelry industry means investing in the people who sustain it," said Scott Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Jewelers Mutual. "The dedication of Jewelers Mutual Studio at SCAD represents a shared commitment to education, craftsmanship, and opportunity, and a permanent investment in the future of the bench."

The new Jewelers Mutual Studio transforms the SCAD jewelry design building at 1 N. Fahm St. into a dynamic, student-centered environment providing resources to better support student success and academic rigor. The reimagined spaces include a welcoming lobby, gallery space to showcase exceptional student work, and new Gem Resource Room. The studio also boasts the highest quality technology and lab facilities including laser welding technology, mass centrifugal finishing equipment, induction and vacuum casting, electroplating and e-coating systems, and advanced engraving tools for precision surface detailing.

Additionally, SCADlab digital fabrication resources, including high-resolution SLA 3D printers, 3D laser scanners, and industrial-grade laser cutters and engravers allow students to move seamlessly from digital design to physical production. The Jewelers Mutual Studio at SCAD further reflects the university's forward-thinking approach to jewelry design education, combining traditional craftsmanship with advanced digital technology to prepare students at the highest level for the evolving needs of the global jewelry industry.

"We are deeply grateful to Jewelers Mutual for their visionary support and belief in our students," said Jay Song, Chair of Jewelry at SCAD. "This investment represents a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and the future of the jewelry industry. The Jewelers Mutual® Studio at SCAD will serve as a dynamic space where the next generation of designers and makers will be empowered to lead, create, and redefine what is possible."

The Jewelers Mutual Studio dedication ceremony featured remarks from Jewelers Mutual and SCAD, followed by a building tour of the studio spaces, classrooms, workbenches, and laboratories. The event also served as the kickoff to the university's signature SCAD FASHION week and SCAD Jewelry Trunk Show featuring standout work from senior and graduate jewelry designers, offering attendees a firsthand look at the next generation of talent entering the jewelry industry.

To learn more about the Jewelers Mutual and SCAD alliance and opportunities to support bench jeweler education, visit JewelersMutual.com/scad.

Images and video from the Jewelers Mutual Studio building dedication are available for media use here.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL® GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

ABOUT SCAD: THE UNIVERSITY FOR CREATIVE CAREERS

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls approximately 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2025 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group