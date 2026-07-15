Jewelers Mutual® Study Reveals Jewelry Losses Are 2.5x More Likely When Worn During Travel

New research highlights protection gaps as consumers bring and buy jewelry away from home.

NEENAH, Wis., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the jewelry insurer backed by more than 100 years of expertise, released new findings from its 2026 Travel Study, revealing how consumers pack, purchase and protect jewelry on the go, and where they fall short.

The study found that travel-related jewelry losses were nearly 2.5 times more likely to occur while jewelry was being worn than while it was packed. Gen Z and younger millennial travelers ages 18-34 experienced two to three times more jewelry loss than older travelers, likely due to wearing pieces more frequently and treating them as accessories rather than valuables.

Forty percent of respondents purchased jewelry while traveling in the last 12 months, with nearly 60% wearing that new piece home, often without documentation or coverage in place.

"Jewelry loss while traveling is more common than most people expect, and it rarely happens the way they think it will," said Howard Stone, Vice President, Global Asset Protection and Claims at Jewelers Mutual. "The ring left on a poolside table. The necklace worn through a busy airport. These are the moments that matter, and they're entirely preventable with the right habits."

Stone recommends the following travel preparation for jewelry:

Photograph pieces and documentation before departing

Pack jewelry in a carry-on, never checked luggage

Use a travel case or soft pouches to prevent tangling and damage

Store jewelry in a hotel safe when not wearing it

Consider specialized jewelry insurance before traveling

"What surprises many people after a loss is not that it happened, it's that they thought they were covered," said Stone. "Standard homeowners and renters policies often fall short on jewelry, particularly for higher-value or one-of-a-kind pieces. Specialized coverage closes that gap and gives travelers the confidence to bring meaningful pieces rather than leave them behind out of fear."

Find more insights from Jewelers Mutual's 2026 Travel Study at JewelersMutual.com/travel-study.

For a guide to travel safety tips and packing hacks for jewelry, visit JewelersMutual.com/travel.

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The Jewelers Mutual study was conducted in February 2026 via an online survey through Qualtrics. A sample of over 1,500 respondents in the U.S. aged 18+ responsible for making insurance decisions in their households were recruited via an online research panel and surveyed via online self-completion.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL® GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group