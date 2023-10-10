Jewelers Mutual® Enhances Cybersecurity Awareness with Free Online Courses

Introduces new courses featuring the latest technology safety and security tips to help jewelry businesses mitigate their risk of cyber attacks

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As jewelry businesses face an ever-increasing threat of cybercrimes, Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, is taking extra measures to enhance the safety and security of the industry. In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Jewelers Mutual has launched new cyber education courses within its Safety and Security Academy. These online courses are free of charge to the entire jewelry industry and are designed to equip jewelry business owners and their staff with the essential knowledge to help safeguard their digital assets and protect their customers' data.

Image provided by Jewelers Mutual.
According to the Internet Crime Report of 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center has documented cyber-related losses totaling $27.6 billion over the last five years. With losses nearly doubling from 2021 to 2022 and trends continuing upward, heightened awareness and robust cybersecurity education and training are critical.

The new cyber courses offered through the Safety and Security Academy are part of Jewelers Mutual's ongoing effort to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity within the jewelry trade. Each course offers practical insights and guidance on various aspects of technology and cybersecurity, including establishing a security-aware culture, responding to ransomware events and implementing strong technical and employee controls.

"Education is the first line of defense against cybercrimes," said Grant Hansen, Chief Information Security Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "In today's evolving digital landscape, every jewelry business owner and their staff need to refresh themselves on cyber safety and security best practices regularly to stay vigilant and take preventive action to help reduce the likelihood of becoming a target."

One of the first steps to cyber safety and security is establishing clear expectations from technology service providers. Jewelers Mutual emphasizes the importance of following these guidelines.

"Ensuring the security of valuable data is a shared responsibility. It is our belief that by sharing knowledge and best practices, the industry can collectively fortify its defenses against cyber threats and other criminal acts," said Hansen.

To access valuable resources, learn more about the latest education courses or request additional security support, visit JewelersMutual.com/riskservices.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP 
Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

