Jewelers Mutual® Group Acquires EventGuard

NEENAH, Wis. , Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, announced the strategic acquisition of EventGuard, a division previously part of the licensed insurance agency Indemn, specializing in event insurance coverage in the event and wedding space.

The acquisition of EventGuard allows Jewelers Mutual Group to extend event coverage to its insurtech solutions.

JM Insurance Agency Partners will operate the program through the insurance carrier and expert in event coverage, Markel Group Inc., harnessing generative AI to expand its insurtech solutions and offer best-in-class event liability and cancellation insurance, including wedding coverage and other programs to meet customers' evolving needs. The addition of EventGuard enhances JM Insurance Agency Partners' core capabilities and supports its strategy to diversify, grow profitability, and ensure sustainability by entering adjacent verticals.

"Integrating EventGuard's expertise into our business will further position Jewelers Mutual Group as a market leader," said Mike Alexander, President at Jewelers Mutual Group. "We're accelerating our ability to deliver tailored programs, from protecting valuable items to insuring meaningful experiences, through modern platforms and intuitive customer experiences. We look forward to expanding our reach to bring trusted protection to even more customers."

EventGuard has a unique history of being one of the first ever insurance programs sold through GPT-based AI, built and launched by Indemn in 2021-22. Originally conceived as Indemn's real-world test for Generative AI in insurance, Indemn is now a leading AI agent builder in the insurance industry, with the only human-in-the-loop sales and service Copilot enabling continuous AI model improvement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Jewelers Mutual Group," said Kyle Geoghan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Indemn. "Together, we will be able to offer customers unmatched protection programs, powered by innovation and an unwavering commitment to meeting people where they are."

As consumer expectations evolve, Jewelers Mutual Group remains focused on providing insurance solutions that are flexible, accessible, and aligned with consumers' lifestyles. Bringing EventGuard into its ecosystem through JM Insurance Agency Partners enhances the ability to connect customers with coverage that reflects their day-to-day realities and future aspirations.

To learn more about EventGuard event insurance, visit Eventguard.ai.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

ABOUT INDEMN

Indemn empowers insurance organizations to provide customers with an AI-powered experience that can answer questions, generate customizable quotes, and execute service requests instantly. As a modern, tech-forward partner, Indemn works with partners to help insurance businesses run more profitably by delivering superior customer experiences. Through its low/no-code Agentic AI Outcomes and rapid time-to-value deployment, Indemn enables insurance professionals to focus on high-ROI activities like relationship building and complex underwriting. To learn more, visit Indemn.ai.

