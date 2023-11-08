Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

News provided by

Jewelers Mutual Group

08 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

Relieve counseling services have been extended across five countries through end of year to assist jewelers, their families and employees

NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced the expansion of its "Relieve" counseling service in response to heartbreak being felt in the US and across the world. This service, a complimentary benefit for its commercially insured customers, has been extended to the entire jewelry industry through December 31, 2023, free of charge. The insurer has secured professional telephone counseling services across five countries with potential for further expansion.

Continue Reading
Jewelers Mutual® Group announced the expansion of its “Relieve” counseling service in response to heartbreak felt in the US and across the world.
Jewelers Mutual® Group announced the expansion of its “Relieve” counseling service in response to heartbreak felt in the US and across the world.

"During these challenging times, it is our utmost priority to stand by our customers and with the jewelry industry as a whole," said Scott Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "Truly being there for them when they need us most extends beyond protecting their businesses. We have a responsibility to lend a hand and raise up our industry that continues to be the face of strength and resiliency through difficult situations."

Jewelers Mutual offers the Relieve benefit, through TELUS® Health, which provides counseling services with qualified professional counselors at no charge for jewelers, their direct families and employees who may need support, guidance and healing. Through the end of the year, the offer extends industrywide, with telephone counseling in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

Key features of the Relieve counseling service:

  • 24/7 assistance
  • Confidential counseling sessions
  • Access to qualified and experienced professional counselors

The extension of the Relieve counseling service underscores Jewelers Mutual's dedication to the wellbeing and vitality of its valued customers and the jewelry industry.

Jewelers interested in more details about the service may visit www.JewelersMutual.com/counseling or contact their trusted agent advisor.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP 
Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

Also from this source

Jewelers Mutual® Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner List

Jewelers Mutual® Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner List

Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced it has been...
Jewelers Mutual® Enhances Cybersecurity Awareness with Free Online Courses

Jewelers Mutual® Enhances Cybersecurity Awareness with Free Online Courses

As jewelry businesses face an ever-increasing threat of cybercrimes, Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.