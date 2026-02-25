Jewelers Mutual® Invests $10 Million in Bench Jeweler Education at the Savannah College of Art and Design

This record-breaking donation to the university aims to address talent shortages in the jewelry industry.

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurer and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, announced a transformative $10 million, 10-year alliance with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to support bench jeweler education, reinforcing a shared commitment to developing the next generation of jewelry artisans and innovators. Jewelers Mutual's impact investment represents the most substantial financial contribution to date for the SCAD jewelry program, which is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive in North America.

The investment will fund scholarships, curriculum enhancements, advanced technology upgrades, and expanded industry connections to help address the ongoing bench jeweler talent shortage and build a stronger pipeline of skilled professionals.

Over the next decade, the funding will support several key initiatives in addressing a shortage of bench jeweler talent in the industry, including the Bench Education Endowment (B.E.E.) by Jewelers Mutual Endowed Scholarship fund, an annual scholarship program, enhancements to academic programming, upgrades to jewelry-making technology and equipment, and a naming gift to SCAD's jewelry building. Together, these efforts are designed to expand the pool of commercial-ready bench jeweler talent and make it easier for retailers, manufacturers, and designers to connect with students and graduates for internships, apprenticeships, and permanent positions.

Addressing an Industry Shortage

Bench jewelers are highly skilled craft professionals who fabricate, repair, and restore fine jewelry, working at the final and highest-risk point of the jewelry value chain. Today, the industry faces a critical replacement shortage, with retirements outpacing new talent and an estimated 4,000 jewelers needed annually just to maintain capacity. According to a recent workforce study, more than 70% of jewelers plan to hire bench jewelers and struggle to find qualified candidates.

This landmark industry–academic collaboration directly addresses the gap by aligning education with real-world techniques, tools, and training needed to prepare the next generation of bench jewelers.

"Supporting the future of the jewelry industry means investing in the people who will sustain it," said Scott Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "We are committed to helping close the bench jeweler talent gap by supporting education that prepares students for real-world careers and strengthens the industry for generations to come."

Expanding Education, Access, and Industry Collaboration

Within the prestigious SCAD School of Fashion, the university's jewelry design program stands apart as the largest and most comprehensive STEM-designated jewelry degree program of its kind in North America. The curriculum fuses intricate techniques of masterful bench craftsmanship and modern digital design, providing students with an immersive, hands-on education in every facet of jewelry creation. SCAD's innovative jewelry design program prepares graduates at an elite level to lead, innovate, and shape the future of the industry, with alumni of the program holding senior design and leadership positions at many of the world's foremost jewelry and luxury brands including Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, LVMH, John Hardy, Swarovski, Kendra Scott, and more.

With goals to double SCAD's jewelry program enrollment by 2030, Jewelers Mutual's investment will support expanded facilities, modern equipment, and curriculum development to ensure graduates leave with the hands-on experience and commercial-ready skills employers need.

"The future of jewelry just got brighter, thanks to this historic partnership between SCAD and Jewelers Mutual, which promises to transform the lives of so many Bees—and the entire jewelry profession, now growing four times faster than any other luxury sector," said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. "The biggest and best jewelry design program on the planet is now even better: with more elite resources and scholarships and more SCAD brilliance in the talent pipeline. The jewelry industry is in very good hands!"

Building the Bench Jeweler Talent Pipeline

Key elements of Jewelers Mutual's relationship with SCAD include:

Expanding scholarship opportunities through the B.E.E. endowed scholarship, supported by both Jewelers Mutual's Impact Fund and industry donors, to attract and serve more students pursuing bench jeweler careers

Collaborating with industry organizations to enhance and complement existing jewelry program offerings

Creating ongoing dialogue between industry leaders and faculty to ensure training reflects current commercial techniques and technologies

Connecting students with retailers, manufacturers, and designers through internships, apprenticeships, mentorship, and hiring

The program encourages early industry engagement to boost interest, highlight career options, and ease the move from education to employment.

A Long-Term Commitment to Industry Strength

For more than 110 years, Jewelers Mutual has been a trusted leader in the jewelry industry with a deep legacy of giving back. The Jewelers Mutual Impact Fund was established to turn that commitment into action, supporting the jewelry industry and the communities where employees live and work through targeted initiatives and impact investments. By intentionally investing in education, innovation, and workforce development, Jewelers Mutual is helping ensure the industry remains vibrant, resilient, and prepared for the future.

For details about Jewelers Mutual's Impact Fund, visit JewelersMutual.com/givingback.

Learn more about ways to support bench jeweler education by visiting scad.edu/jewelry and scad.edu/bench-education-endowment.

Access visual assets here.

*The Bench Jeweler Study was conducted in October 2025. A sample of over 800 jewelry industry respondents were recruited via INSTORE Magazine and surveyed via online self-completion.

