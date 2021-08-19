Jewelers Mutual® Group collaborates with celebrity wedding planner Debi Lilly

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual Group is teaming up with celebrity event planner Debi Lilly to promote the importance of jewelry insurance as a top to-do within the wedding planning process.

Why Ring Insurance is a Must-Have On Your Pre-Wedding Checklist

A recent study completed on behalf of Jewelers Mutual in 2021 found that 70% of respondents said their engagement ring was one of the top three most expensive things they owned based on dollar value. While over 72% of people would be upset if something happened to the ring, 43% of households do not have the proper protection to replace the valuable if it was ever lost, damaged or stolen.

"Jewelry insurance, especially for the engagement ring, is something many newly engaged couples don't think about when planning their wedding," said Tyler Krowiorz, Jewelers Mutual marketing director. "We are excited to enter into the wedding planning space alongside Debi Lilly to bring increased awareness to the importance of protecting our most valuable items."

Lilly is the founder and owner of A Perfect Event, an award-winning event planning and design company. She helps couples with all aspects of the wedding planning process, from the invitations to the dress and jewelry. A celebrated event planner, she has previously worked to coordinate events for Oprah, Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart Weddings, Louis Vuitton, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with the fabulous Jewelers Mutual team to share tips, tricks and trends with brides and grooms alike this season," said Lilly. "Jewelry is often incorporated in so many wedding details, from fashion to take-home gifts, to engagement and honeymoon. It's important to make sure all are protected in case anything was to happen."

Throughout the collaboration, Jewelers Mutual and Lilly will work to inform couples on engagement ring insurance, its benefits and what to know when not only protecting the physical pieces of jewelry but also the memories associated with them as well.

