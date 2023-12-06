Jewelers Mutual® Reveals Results of Jewelry Self-Purchasing Survey

News provided by

Jewelers Mutual Group

06 Dec, 2023, 13:19 ET

Research shows motivation to purchase jewelry for holidays and birthdays

NEENAH, Wis., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurer and business solutions provider dedicated to protecting jewelry and jewelry businesses for 110 years, recently released insights into the world of consumers self-purchasing jewelry. A survey conducted by Jewelers Mutual to better understand the unique buying habits of self-purchasers found that holidays and birthdays are the most significant motivation for people to buy jewelry for themselves. These results illuminate the importance of nurturing self-celebration and prioritizing well-being and happiness during the holiday gift-giving season when self-care can be forgotten.

Continue Reading
Holidays and birthdays are the most significant motivation for people to buy jewelry for themselves, a survey by Jewelers Mutual says.
Holidays and birthdays are the most significant motivation for people to buy jewelry for themselves, a survey by Jewelers Mutual says.

"Jewelry is so much more than metal and stone; it's a symbol of independence and self-expression," said Krystle Craycraft, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Jewelers Mutual. "As we continue our work to elevate the love of jewelry, these findings reinforce the significance of empowering individuals to treat themselves to beautiful and meaningful jewelry, regardless of the occasion."

Additional research findings:

  • Popular Choices: Female self-purchasers are significantly more likely to purchase necklaces and earrings while males purchase watches.
  • Frequency of Self-Purchases: Half of respondents reported buying jewelry for themselves only once a year, indicating room for increased self-celebration.
  • Creating a Legacy: Passing on jewelry is important to self-purchasers. 96% of self-purchasers either plan to or are considering passing down their fine jewelry.
  • Jewelry Protection: The study revealed the need for more education around the importance of professional inspections. 39% of self-purchasers claimed they never have their fine jewelry inspected.

These survey insights inspire Jewelers Mutual to champion self-purchasing jewelry during the holidays and year-round. The insurer and trusted advisor is committed to safeguarding each piece of jewelry with the dedicated care and attention that comes from its 110 years of expertise, making Jewelers Mutual the preferred choice for over 1 million jewelry customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about expert jewelry insurance, visit JewelersMutual.com.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP 
Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

Also from this source

Meritage Jewelers Chooses Jewelers Mutual® Insurtech Solution to Transform the Customer Experience

Meritage Jewelers Chooses Jewelers Mutual® Insurtech Solution to Transform the Customer Experience

Meritage Jewelers has announced Jewelers Mutual® Group as its business solution provider of choice to enhance the customer experience with the LUX...
Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced the expansion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Precious Metals

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.