Jewelers Mutual® Group Launches New Digital Jewelry Insurance Program Powered by Sure

Sure combines its technology with Jewelers Mutual's century of specialized expertise in jewelry insurance to deliver a modern, standalone digital protection experience for consumers.

NEENAH, Wis., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of AI-first insurance, today announced the launch of a new digital jewelry insurance program underwritten by JM Specialty Insurance Company, a member insurer of the Jewelers Mutual® Group. Developed in collaboration with Jewelers Mutual and built to meet its specialized underwriting and coverage standards, the program reflects a modern approach to specialty insurance and is delivered end to end on Sure's configurable insurance platform.

"Specialty products like jewelry insurance require both category expertise and modern technology to deliver a great customer experience," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "This program demonstrates Sure's ability to power complex, regulated insurance offerings at speed and scale, while enabling carriers like JM Specialty Insurance Company to maintain full control over underwriting, pricing, and claims."

The program enables rapid launch and long-term scalability. Jewelers Mutual Group selected Sure to provide the technology foundation needed to bring its jewelry insurance product to market through a seamless digital consumer experience.

"We selected Sure because their platform supports our ability to deliver a modern digital experience while maintaining the discipline and strength that define Jewelers Mutual," said Mike Alexander, President at Jewelers Mutual. "This collaboration allows us to bring our specialized jewelry insurance product to market in a way that meets evolving customer expectations, while staying grounded in the expertise and purpose that have guided us for more than a century." The jewelry insurance program offers customers:

Flexible coverage limits without requiring individual itemization





Protection against loss, theft, damage, and disappearance





Worldwide coverage for jewelry while traveling

JM Specialty Insurance Company underwrites the policies and manages claims, bringing specialized expertise and repair coordination to help customers restore or replace items quickly. The program extends Jewelers Mutual Group's long-standing commitment to protecting jewelry owners through a digital platform built for modern consumers.

ABOUT SURE

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's AI-first SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Sure