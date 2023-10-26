Jewelers Mutual® Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner List

The company is recognized for its proven track record of supporting jewelry businesses and empowering growth

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced it has been named to Inc.'s Power Partner Awards list, which recognizes the best business-to-business providers for small businesses. The company earned the achievement for its dedication to providing innovative products and services that extend beyond insurance to protect and grow jewelry businesses, solidifying its position as the trusted advisor and solution provider for the industry.

Inc. Power Partner logo

Over the past several years, Jewelers Mutual has launched numerous technology advancements for jewelry businesses and jewelry consumers that are transforming the industry and customer experiences. Its digital Marketplace exemplifies the company's forward-thinking culture, empowering jewelers to thrive. Currently, over 13,000 registered users can access a multitude of offerings to revolutionize their jewelry businesses. In addition, Jewelers Mutual's insurtech solutions, like the LUX Digital Vault® mobile app, elevate the experience at the retail counter. Customers download the app to store, view and manage their jewelry, collections and documentation and insure their pieces—all from their phone.

"Clearly, Jewelers Mutual Group has gone to extraordinary lengths to drive its clients' businesses as it does its own," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media, in a congratulatory letter.



With thousands of companies applying for recognition, the selection process for the Power Partner Awards is highly competitive and based on various criteria, including customer feedback on multiple aspects, such as:

Likelihood to Recommend: Customers were asked how likely they would be to recommend Jewelers Mutual to their peers in the jewelry industry.

Customers were asked how likely they would be to recommend Jewelers Mutual to their peers in the jewelry industry. Value Rating: Participants rated the value of the products and services provided by Jewelers Mutual on a scale of excellence.

Participants rated the value of the products and services provided by Jewelers Mutual on a scale of excellence. Competitive Advantage: Jewelers Mutual was evaluated for how it stands out from its competitors and the unique advantages it offers.

Jewelers Mutual was evaluated for how it stands out from its competitors and the unique advantages it offers. Reasons for Choosing: Customers shared insights into what sets Jewelers Mutual's products and services apart and why they prefer the company's offerings over other alternatives.

"This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions that empower jewelry businesses to succeed," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "Our team's hard work, commitment and focus on customer satisfaction have truly paid off. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and confidence in us. The best is yet to come."

The view the complete list, go to https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

ABOUT INC. BUSINESS MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group