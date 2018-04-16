Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 totaled $13.3 million compared to sales of $9.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Income from operations was $720,244 compared to income of $548,234 for the quarter ended February 28, 2017. Net income was $508,298, or $0.23 per share, compared to net income of $309,013, or $0.14 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2018, sales totaled $22.8 million compared to sales of $19.9 million for the six months ended February 28, 2017, and income from operations was $1,290,546 compared to $1,340,739. Net income was $830,731, or $0.37 per share, compared to net income of $794,933, or $0.35 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2017. Sales and income in the current six month period ended February 28, 2018 were negatively affected by the recall of a "Black Friday" item produced for a single customer during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

"Our higher sales during the current period were due to increased sales of specialty lumber and the addition of several new customers," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are continuing our efforts to add customers through our domestic sales and distribution channels and through new channels internationally."

As of February 28, 2018, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.8 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value, and the Board of Directors will consider implementing new share repurchase plans in the future.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



February 28,

2018

August 31,

2017







ASSETS













Current assets





Cash $ 2,790,723

$ 5,912,250 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2017 - $1,725) 6,064,903

3,565,055 Inventory, net of allowance of $139,704 (August 31, 2017 - $156,713) 9,289,193

8,807,545 Prepaid expenses 883,204

595,776 Prepaid income taxes 469,577

-







Total current assets 19,497,600

18,880,626







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,139,156

3,222,572







Intangible assets, net 3,862

77,837







Total assets $ 22,640,618

$ 22,181,035







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable $ 782,869

$ 638,128 Accrued liabilities 1,265,612

1,807,192







Total current liabilities 2,048,481

2,445,320







Deferred tax liability 37,035

11,344







Total liabilities 2,085,516

2,456,664







Stockholders' equity





Capital stock





Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, without par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value





Issued 2,234,494 common shares (August 31, 2017 – 2,234,494) 1,054,316

1,054,316 Additional paid-in capital 600,804

600,804 Retained earnings 18,899,982

18,069,251







Total stockholders' equity 20,555,102

19,724,371







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,640,618

$ 22,181,035









JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Periods ended

February 28,

Six Month

Periods ended

February 28,

2018 2017

2018 2017











SALES $ 13,341,338 $ 9,499,286

$ 22,755,308 $ 19,921,089











COST OF SALES 10,705,532 7,370,224

17,932,754 15,397,585











GROSS PROFIT 2,635,806 2,129,062

4,822,554 4,523,504











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses 616,074 453,668

1,061,951 1,004,717 Depreciation and amortization 122,745 69,368

195,410 138,007 Wages and employee benefits 1,176,743 1,057,792

2,274,647 2,040,041

1,915,562 1,580,828

3,532,008 3,182,765











Income from operations 720,244 548,234

1,290,546 1,340,739











OTHER ITEMS









(Loss) gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 530 (393)

(27,022) (393) Interest and other income 5,793 2,000

8,483 3,820

6,323 1,607

(18,539) 3,427











Income before income taxes 726,567 549,841

1,272,007 1,344,166











Income tax expense (218,269) (240,828)

(441,276) (549,233)











Net income $ 508,298 $ 309,013

$ 830,731 $ 794,933











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.14

$ 0.37 $ 0.35











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.14

$ 0.37 $ 0.35











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 2,234,494 2,286,294

2,234,494 2,286,294 Diluted 2,234,494 2,286,294

2,234,494 2,286,294













JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period

ended February 28,

2018

2017







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 830,731

$ 794,933 Items not involving an outlay of cash:





Depreciation and amortization 195,410

138,007 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 27,022

393 Deferred income taxes 25,691

4,540







Changes in non-cash working capital items:





(Increase) in accounts receivable (2,499,848)

(1,205,537) (Increase) in inventory (481,648)

(817,226) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (287,428)

25,202 (Increase) in prepaid income taxes (469,577)

(148,891) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (396,839)

(961,277)







Net cash used in operating activities (3,056,486)

(2,169,856)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (66,041)

(335,014) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,000

3,480







Net cash used in investing activities (65,041)

(331,534)







Net decrease in cash (3,121,527)

(2,501,390)







Cash, beginning of period 5,912,250

4,519,922







Cash, end of period $ 2,790,723

$ 2,018,532

