Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2019 ended May 31, 2019.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled approximately $16.7 million compared to sales of $19.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Income from operations was $1,506,638 compared to $2,008,845 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2018. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,098,210, or $0.27 per share, compared to $1,389,209, or $0.31 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2019, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $33.6 million compared to sales of $42.7 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2018. Net income was $1,567,534, or $0.36 per share, compared to net income of $2,219,940, or $0.50 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

"The rebound in sales during the third quarter from the slow start to the year is certainly encouraging, especially considering the sustained negative effects of poor weather and the higher China tariffs," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are continuing our drive to develop additional revenue, including the introduction of several new products and the establishment of our new Chief Revenue Officer position."

As of May 31, 2019, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.4 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value. Since the start of a new repurchase plan on February 18, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 239,892 common shares at a cost of $2,076,609, or $8.66 per share.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located primarily in the United States. Greenwood Products is a processor and distributor of industrial wood and other specialty building products principally to customers in the marine and transportation industries in the United States. MSI-PRO is an importer and distributor of pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and the Avenger Products line of sawblades and other products. Jewett-Cameron Seed Company is a processor and distributor of agricultural seeds. JC USA provides professional and administrative services, including accounting and credit services, to its subsidiary companies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



May 31,

2019

August 31,

2018











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,437,995

$ 6,097,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2018 - $Nil)

7,125,024



4,152,492 Inventory, net of allowance of $67,276 (August 31, 2018 - $75,336)

8,629,973



9,803,197 Note receivable

1,597



4,000 Prepaid expenses

325,983



347,251 Prepaid income taxes

180,285



114,310











Total current assets

19,700,857



20,518,713











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,751,058



3,105,260











Intangible assets, net

3,183



3,590











Total assets $ 22,455,098

$ 23,627,563























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 643,340

$ 377,092 Accrued liabilities

1,446,811



1,795,207











Total current liabilities

2,090,151



2,172,299











Deferred tax liability

85,850



81,853











Total liabilities

2,176,001



2,254,152











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









4,015,396 common shares (August 31, 2018 – 4,314,659)

947,310



1,017,908 Additional paid-in capital

600,804



600,804 Retained earnings

18,730,983



19,754,699











Total stockholders' equity

20,279,097



21,373,411











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,455,098

$ 23,627,563

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,

Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018























SALES $ 16,692,241

$ 19,934,709

$ 33,615,516

$ 42,690,017























COST OF SALES

13,054,487



15,944,995



25,907,388



33,877,749























GROSS PROFIT

3,637,754



3,989,714



7,708,128



8,812,268























OPERATING EXPENSES





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

759,708



596,830



1,721,743



1,658,781 Depreciation and amortization

47,141



71,560



143,413



266,970 Wages and employee benefits

1,324,267



1,312,479



3,799,700



3,587,126



























(2,131,116)



(1,980,869)



(5,664,856)



(5,512,877)























Income from operations

1,506,638



2,008,845



2,043,272



3,299,391























OTHER ITEMS





















Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



-



105,366



(27,022) Interest and other income

7,033



8,156



33,368



16,639



7,033



8,156



138,734



(10,383)























Income before income taxes

1,513,671



2,017,001



2,182,006



3,289,008























Income tax expense

(415,461)



(627,792)



(614,472)



(1,069,068)























Net income $ 1,098,210

$ 1,389,209

$ 1,567,534

$ 2,219,940























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.36

$ 0.50























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.36

$ 0.50























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic

4,022,587



4,468,988



4,318,128



4,468,988 Diluted

4,022,587



4,468,988



4,318,128



4,468,988

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 1,567,534

$ 2,219,940 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

143,413



266,970 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(105,366)



27,022 Deferred income tax expense

3,997



41,435











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(2,972,532)



(3,527,471) Decrease in inventory

1,173,224



1,094,535 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

21,268



(180,143) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(65,975)



(114,413) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(82,148)



609,313











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(316,585)



437,188











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,112)



(99,437) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

327,077



1,000











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

318,965



(98,437)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Redemption of common stock

(2,661,848)



-











Net (decrease) increase in cash

(2,659,468)



338,751











Cash, beginning of period

6,097,463



5,912,250











Cash, end of period $ 3,437,995

$ 6,251,001

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jewettcameron.com

