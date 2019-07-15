Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jul 15, 2019, 16:25 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2019 ended May 31, 2019.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled approximately $16.7 million compared to sales of $19.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Income from operations was $1,506,638 compared to $2,008,845 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2018. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,098,210, or $0.27 per share, compared to $1,389,209, or $0.31 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2019, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $33.6 million compared to sales of $42.7 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2018. Net income was $1,567,534, or $0.36 per share, compared to net income of $2,219,940, or $0.50 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

"The rebound in sales during the third quarter from the slow start to the year is certainly encouraging, especially considering the sustained negative effects of poor weather and the higher China tariffs," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are continuing our drive to develop additional revenue, including the introduction of several new products and the establishment of our new Chief Revenue Officer position."

As of May 31, 2019, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.4 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value. Since the start of a new repurchase plan on February 18, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 239,892 common shares at a cost of $2,076,609, or $8.66 per share.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located primarily in the United States. Greenwood Products is a processor and distributor of industrial wood and other specialty building products principally to customers in the marine and transportation industries in the United States. MSI-PRO is an importer and distributor of pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and the Avenger Products line of sawblades and other products. Jewett-Cameron Seed Company is a processor and distributor of agricultural seeds. JC USA provides professional and administrative services, including accounting and credit services, to its subsidiary companies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


May 31,
2019

August 31,
2018






ASSETS










Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,437,995

$

6,097,463

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2018 - $Nil)

7,125,024

4,152,492

  Inventory, net of allowance of $67,276 (August 31, 2018 - $75,336)

8,629,973

9,803,197

  Note receivable

1,597

4,000

  Prepaid expenses

325,983

347,251

  Prepaid income taxes

180,285

114,310






  Total current assets

19,700,857

20,518,713






Property, plant and equipment, net

2,751,058

3,105,260






Intangible assets, net

3,183

3,590






Total assets

$

22,455,098

$

23,627,563












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

643,340

$

377,092

  Accrued liabilities

1,446,811

1,795,207






  Total current liabilities

2,090,151

2,172,299






Deferred tax liability

85,850

81,853






Total liabilities

2,176,001

2,254,152






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




      4,015,396 common shares (August 31, 2018 – 4,314,659)

947,310

1,017,908

  Additional paid-in capital

600,804

600,804

  Retained earnings

18,730,983

19,754,699






  Total stockholders' equity

20,279,097

21,373,411






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

22,455,098

$

23,627,563

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Month
Period Ended
May 31,

Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018












SALES

$

16,692,241

$

19,934,709

$

33,615,516

$

42,690,017












COST OF SALES

13,054,487

15,944,995

25,907,388

33,877,749












GROSS PROFIT

3,637,754

3,989,714

7,708,128

8,812,268












OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses

759,708

596,830

1,721,743

1,658,781

  Depreciation and amortization

47,141

71,560

143,413

266,970

  Wages and employee benefits

1,324,267

1,312,479

3,799,700

3,587,126














(2,131,116)

(1,980,869)

(5,664,856)

(5,512,877)












Income from operations

1,506,638

2,008,845

2,043,272

3,299,391












OTHER ITEMS










  Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

105,366

(27,022)

   Interest and other income

7,033

8,156

33,368

16,639


7,033

8,156

138,734

(10,383)












Income before income taxes

1,513,671

2,017,001

2,182,006

3,289,008












Income tax expense


(415,461)

(627,792)

(614,472)

(1,069,068)












Net income

$

1,098,210

$

1,389,209

$

1,567,534

$

2,219,940












Basic earnings per common share

$

0.27

$

0.31

$

0.36

$

0.50












Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.27

$

0.31

$

0.36

$

0.50












Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










  Basic

4,022,587

4,468,988

4,318,128

4,468,988

  Diluted

4,022,587

4,468,988

4,318,128

4,468,988

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2019

2018






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

1,567,534

$

2,219,940

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

143,413

266,970

  (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(105,366)

27,022

  Deferred income tax expense

3,997

41,435






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  (Increase) in accounts receivable

(2,972,532)

(3,527,471)

  Decrease in inventory

1,173,224

1,094,535

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

21,268

(180,143)

  (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(65,975)

(114,413)

  (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(82,148)

609,313






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(316,585)

437,188






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,112)

(99,437)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

327,077

1,000






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

318,965

(98,437)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  Redemption of common stock

(2,661,848)

-






Net (decrease) increase in cash

(2,659,468)

338,751






Cash, beginning of period

6,097,463

5,912,250






Cash, end of period

$

3,437,995

$

6,251,001

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

