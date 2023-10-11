Jewish Communal Fund Approves $500,000 for Israel Emergency Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) responded swiftly to aid Israel after Hamas' devastating attack. JCF's Executive Committee approved a grant of $500,000 to UJA-Federation of New York's Israel Emergency Fund. Our partners at UJA-Federation have created this fund to address immediate and longer-term needs as the situation unfolds. "We have all seen the horrifying images and heard the reports of the atrocities inflicted upon Israel by Hamas," said Michael Stern, JCF President. "The staggering number of deaths, casualties and hostages are heartbreaking. We pray for the victims, their families and for all of Israel, and we are committed to doing everything possible to assist them."

Trustee and Chair of JCF's Special Gifts Committee Daniel Blaser commented, "JCF's ability to respond swiftly to this horrific tragedy makes me extremely proud to be a JCF Fundholder and trustee." CEO Rachel Schnoll added, "When disaster or crisis occurs, we see the enormous benefit of having established a donor advised fund. Our Fundholders can log in at any time and allocate money to multiple charities. Our JCF community feels empowered to respond generously."

Additionally, JCF Fundholders have made relief for the victims and their families a top priority. By putting money aside in their JCF donor advised fund when it is strategic, they are poised to quickly recommend grants now and as the war continues. In just one day, JCF's Fundholders recommended 300 grants totaling $3.5 million, and nearly $6 million is in the distribution pipeline to help Israelis in need. For 51 years, individuals and families have relied upon Jewish Communal Fund to deliver philanthropic support efficiently and effectively.

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing over $2.8 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,700 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and Instagram, and follow us on Twitter.

