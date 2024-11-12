Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Launches New Site

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas (JFGD) announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, developed in partnership with agency of record Tegan Digital. The new website represents a major step forward in the evolution of the Federation's digital presence, offering a user-friendly experience, updated content, and enhanced tools to support the organization's philanthropic and community-driven initiatives.

JFGD, which plays a vital role in fostering and supporting the Jewish community in Dallas through education, fundraising, and outreach, sought to modernize its online platform to better communicate its mission and encourage greater community involvement. The redesign allows users to more easily navigate the Federation's resources, events, and donation opportunities.

"This project was all about making it easier for our community to engage with our work and take action," explained Igor Alterman, President and CEO of the Federation. "With Tegan's help, we've created a platform that clearly communicates our impact and makes it easy for individuals to get involved, donate, or participate in upcoming events."

The website overhaul focused on reorganizing the site structure to simplify user navigation and ensure clear communication of the Federation's key initiatives. Tegan's team updated the site design and content to align with the organization's brand guidelines, creating a unified digital experience. The redesign included the development of several key templates such as:

Event/Community Calendar : a dedicated section that allows users to stay updated on the latest happenings within the Jewish community.

: a dedicated section that allows users to stay updated on the latest happenings within the Jewish community. Community Directory : an accessible resource providing contact information for local organizations and services.

: an accessible resource providing contact information for local organizations and services. Get Involved : a centralized hub encouraging users to engage with JFGD's various volunteer and community opportunities.

: a centralized hub encouraging users to engage with JFGD's various volunteer and community opportunities. Donations/Ways to Give: a streamlined donation page that simplifies the process of contributing to JFGD's philanthropic efforts.

In addition to the website redesign, Tegan supported JFGD with a robust social media marketing strategy. This included the development of an annual social media plan with a monthly content calendar, creative post design, and audience engagement. Tegan's digital marketing team will continue to provide ongoing performance monitoring and insights to help optimize JFGD's social impact.

John Herrington, Partner at Tegan, highlighted the importance of the partnership. "We love working with folks who are making a difference in our community. The new site, along with our continued marketing efforts, will set the Federation up for success by making their offerings more accessible to supporters."

The launch of the new website and enhanced marketing strategies comes at a pivotal moment for JFGD, as it seeks to expand its outreach and deepen connections within the Dallas community. The new digital platform will play an integral role in increasing engagement with donors, volunteers, and partners, all of whom are essential to JFGD's continued success.

About the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is an impact-focused agency dedicated to supporting local Jewish organizations in the Dallas community. Through strategic resource allocation and community engagement, the Federation plays a vital role in strengthening the fabric of Jewish life in Dallas, Israel, and across the world. For more information, visit jewishdallas.org .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Temple Emanu-El, Levine Academy, and The Legacy Senior Communities. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io .

