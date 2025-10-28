Jewish National Fund-USA Inspires Hope at the Global Conference for Israel

News provided by

Jewish National Fund-USA

Oct 28, 2025, 08:46 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel, almost 3,000 passionate supporters gathered for a stirring closing plenary titled "Dreams for Tomorrow," celebrating the land of Israel's resilience, renewal, and the enduring bond between the Jewish people and their homeland.

The program featured moving addresses from Jewish National Fund-USA leaders Deb Lust Zaluda, Jeffrey E. Levine, and Russell F. Robinson, alongside Vice President of Campaign Ron Werner, who set the tone with an impassioned call to action.

Continue Reading
Hugs all around at Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel's Closing Plenary (Credit: FANEFOTO.COM)
Hugs all around at Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel's Closing Plenary (Credit: FANEFOTO.COM)
Douglas Murray in conversation with Alexander Muss High School in Israel Alumna Phoebe Nissanoff
Douglas Murray in conversation with Alexander Muss High School in Israel Alumna Phoebe Nissanoff

"In the face of heartbreak, fear, and uncertainty, something remarkable happened," Werner declared. "The Jewish National Fund family rose to meet the moment with strength, unity, and love. Together, we have raised nearly $400 million since October 7—supporting our strategic vision for the land and people of Israel. This isn't just charitable giving—it's a movement."

Werner shared stories from the field, including a powerful moment from the Western Galilee. "When we asked one community member how they managed to survive, he answered with two words: 'Tikvah v'Emunah'—Hope and Faith. That steadfastness defines not only the people of Israel but everyone who stands with Jewish National Fund-USA."

A Call to Build and Belong

Following Werner, President Deb Lust Zaluda reflected on the conference's impact and the organization's collective mission: "Our Jewish tradition compels us to take action, even in moments of darkness. We are commanded to not stand idly by. Today, as we return home, each of us must take that next step—go deeper, go broader, and go to Israel. Visit the communities we support, meet the people, and remind them they are not alone."

A Voice of Courage and Clarity

The program then transitioned to a thought-provoking fireside chat between Douglas Murray, acclaimed journalist and New York Times bestselling author, and Phoebe Nissanoff, an Alexander Muss High School in Israel alumna and freshman at the University of Florida. Their conversation explored Israel's place in the modern world, the moral challenges facing the West, and the courage required to stand for truth amid global disinformation and antisemitism.

Introduced by Chair-Emeritus Jeffrey E. Levine, Murray was hailed as "one of the great champions of the Jewish people and the State of Israel." Levine lauded the Jewish National Fund-USA team, saying, "Our conferences don't just happen—they are built by people of vision, passion, and purpose. This session reflects that spirit."

A Movement Rooted in Action

Closing the program, CEO Russell F. Robinson delivered a rousing address, urging attendees to continue leading with courage and purpose:

"Our story is not finished—it is just beginning. It is within your hands to make tomorrow better than today. We must not be defined by acts of terror, but by acts of strength. Visit Israel. Bring our teens to study there. Be proud, be strong, and lead with Zionism. Because the next chapter of our story is ours to write."

The event culminated in a moving performance by Jewish National Fund-USA's Special in Uniform, whose rendition of the Israeli and American national anthems brought the audience to their feet in emotional applause.

As the Global Conference concluded, one message resonated above all: the work of Jewish National Fund-USA—and its supporters worldwide—is not simply about sustaining Israel, it's about being there yesterday, today, and for tomorrow.

CONTACT: JENNIFER MILTON

E: [email protected]

T: 561-447-9733 x875

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Jewish National Fund-USA Showcases "The Emergence of a New North" at Global Conference for Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA Showcases "The Emergence of a New North" at Global Conference for Israel

At Jewish National Fund-USA'sGlobal Conference for Israel, close to 3,000 attendees were invited to "Join the Journey" toward The Emergence of a New...
Jewish National Fund-USA Opens Global Conference for Israel With an Emotional Call for Radical Hope

Jewish National Fund-USA Opens Global Conference for Israel With an Emotional Call for Radical Hope

More than 2,700 Zionists from 20 countries gathered for the Opening Session of Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel, a powerful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Religion

Religion

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics