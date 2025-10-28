Jewish National Fund-USA Inspires Hope at the Global Conference for Israel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel, almost 3,000 passionate supporters gathered for a stirring closing plenary titled "Dreams for Tomorrow," celebrating the land of Israel's resilience, renewal, and the enduring bond between the Jewish people and their homeland.

The program featured moving addresses from Jewish National Fund-USA leaders Deb Lust Zaluda, Jeffrey E. Levine, and Russell F. Robinson, alongside Vice President of Campaign Ron Werner, who set the tone with an impassioned call to action.

Hugs all around at Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel's Closing Plenary (Credit: FANEFOTO.COM) Douglas Murray in conversation with Alexander Muss High School in Israel Alumna Phoebe Nissanoff

"In the face of heartbreak, fear, and uncertainty, something remarkable happened," Werner declared. "The Jewish National Fund family rose to meet the moment with strength, unity, and love. Together, we have raised nearly $400 million since October 7—supporting our strategic vision for the land and people of Israel. This isn't just charitable giving—it's a movement."

Werner shared stories from the field, including a powerful moment from the Western Galilee. "When we asked one community member how they managed to survive, he answered with two words: 'Tikvah v'Emunah'—Hope and Faith. That steadfastness defines not only the people of Israel but everyone who stands with Jewish National Fund-USA."

A Call to Build and Belong

Following Werner, President Deb Lust Zaluda reflected on the conference's impact and the organization's collective mission: "Our Jewish tradition compels us to take action, even in moments of darkness. We are commanded to not stand idly by. Today, as we return home, each of us must take that next step—go deeper, go broader, and go to Israel. Visit the communities we support, meet the people, and remind them they are not alone."

A Voice of Courage and Clarity

The program then transitioned to a thought-provoking fireside chat between Douglas Murray, acclaimed journalist and New York Times bestselling author, and Phoebe Nissanoff, an Alexander Muss High School in Israel alumna and freshman at the University of Florida. Their conversation explored Israel's place in the modern world, the moral challenges facing the West, and the courage required to stand for truth amid global disinformation and antisemitism.

Introduced by Chair-Emeritus Jeffrey E. Levine, Murray was hailed as "one of the great champions of the Jewish people and the State of Israel." Levine lauded the Jewish National Fund-USA team, saying, "Our conferences don't just happen—they are built by people of vision, passion, and purpose. This session reflects that spirit."

A Movement Rooted in Action

Closing the program, CEO Russell F. Robinson delivered a rousing address, urging attendees to continue leading with courage and purpose:

"Our story is not finished—it is just beginning. It is within your hands to make tomorrow better than today. We must not be defined by acts of terror, but by acts of strength. Visit Israel. Bring our teens to study there. Be proud, be strong, and lead with Zionism. Because the next chapter of our story is ours to write."

The event culminated in a moving performance by Jewish National Fund-USA's Special in Uniform, whose rendition of the Israeli and American national anthems brought the audience to their feet in emotional applause.

As the Global Conference concluded, one message resonated above all: the work of Jewish National Fund-USA—and its supporters worldwide—is not simply about sustaining Israel, it's about being there yesterday, today, and for tomorrow.

CONTACT: JENNIFER MILTON

E: [email protected]

T: 561-447-9733 x875

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA