That's a Wrap! Largest Ever Global Conference for Israel Unites Zionists Worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 3,000 philanthropists united for Israel's future in Hollywood, Florida, from October 23-26, 2025, for Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel. This four-day event celebrated resilience, Zionist pride, and their enduring connection to the land and people of Israel.

Special in Uniform join the conference's other speakers on stage during the closing plenary National Conference Chair, Bob Lembke, urges the audience to embrace the concept of Radical Hope

The sold-out conference — one of the largest Zionist events of its kind in the world — brought together philanthropists, college students, young professionals, rabbis, mayors from Israel's North and South, social media influencers, and global allies of the people of Israel for a gathering of inspiration, education, and impact.

"At a time when Israel and the Jewish people face unprecedented challenges, our voices rose together in solidarity, purpose, and hope," said Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. "This was not just a conference — it was a movement. Together, we are building Israel's future, from the Negev and Galilee to every corner of the Jewish world."

A Celebration of Strength and Vision

The conference's main-stage sessions featured emotional and thought-provoking moments, including addresses by former hostage Omer Shem Tov, the organization's President Deb Lust Zaluda, Chair-Emeritus Jeffrey E. Levine, Vice President of Campaign Ron Werner, and CEO Russell F. Robinson. There was also a fireside conversation with Journalist and New York Times Bestselling Author Douglas Murray, along with addresses from international broadcaster Erin Molan and messages of support from the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Other highlight sessions included:

"The Shem Tov Story," featuring released Hamas hostage Omer Shem Tov, who endured an unimaginable 505 days in captivity. For 450 of those days, he was held in complete isolation within Gaza's suffocating tunnels. His parents, Shelly and Malki Shem Tov, transformed their anguish into action, founding the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"Wonder Women," featuring Shelly Shem Tov, mother of released hostage Omer Shem Tov, former Knesset member Shirly Pinto Kadosh, Eshkol Mayor Michal Uziyahu, and Nova Music Festival survivor Ofri Reiner, moderated by international broadcaster Erin Molan.

"The Winning Formula: Turning the Tide Against Campus Antisemitism," where students and professors beyond the Jewish faith discussed how Jewish National Fund-USA's programs like Caravan for Democracy and Faculty Fellowship are empowering Jews and allies to push back against hate on college campuses.

"Israel's Reimagined North," showcasing Jewish National Fund-USA's efforts to revitalize Israel's Galilee region through economic development, job creation, and tourism.

"The beautiful tapestry of Israel's supporters from all walks of life, faiths, and backgrounds was on full display at our Global Conference for Israel," said Zaluda. "Although participants held an array of views and opinions on so many issues, we proved that Israel is the great uniter. We are all interconnected, and each of us, individually and collectively, embodies this. Each of us has a voice in shaping Israel's future. And that is the beauty of Jewish National Fund USA."

A Global Community United for Israel

Throughout the weekend, attendees experienced the World's Largest Zionist EXPO, featuring over 100 interactive exhibits, Israeli innovators, and small businesses. Village Talks — short, powerful "TED-style" sessions — also filled the halls with stories of courage, creativity, and community.

Looking Ahead

Next year's Global Conference for Israel will take place November 12-15, 2026, at the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to draw even larger crowds. Register now at jnf.org/gc2026

Jewish National Fund-USA thanks the generous sponsors of the 2025 Global Conference for Israel, including Creations VC, EPIC Insurance Brokers, Greenspoon Marder LLP, IZZY TV, and EL AL Airlines.

