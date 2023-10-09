Jewish National Fund-USA Mobilizes to Raise $10 Million for Immediate Aid to Israel

From firefighting equipment to temporary housing, to meeting the basic needs of those who have fled their homes, the organization's "Israel Resilience Campaign" aims to reach its fundraising goal in the next 30 days.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the unprecedented, unprovoked, and devastating attack by the terrorist group Hamas on civilian communities in Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA has mobilized to raise funds critical to meeting the immediate needs created by the thousands of people being forced to flee and evacuate their homes in the shadow of war. Its "Israel Resilience Campaign" aims to raise $10 Million in 30 days.

Jewish National Fund-USA stands with Israel. Vigils have been held around the U.S. and world for Israel.

Jewish National Fund-USA has activated its Situation Room, and its operations team, along with its CEO, Russell F. Robinson, are on the ground and in the streets, gaining information about the immediate needs of the local communities it supports.

As the largest philanthropic supporter of Israel's southern communities, Jewish National Fund-USA has worked in close partnership with the towns suffering most for decades and is uniquely positioned to assist in meeting the emergency needs created by the current crisis, including: housing, transportation, bedding and equipment, and hygiene kits for the displaced; protective equipment for communities and for reservists reporting for duty both in the south and in the north where fears persist that Hezbollah will soon enter the fray; and firefighting equipment to manage the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza and protect homes and properties.

Jewish National Fund-USA is also looking ahead to a time when healing and recovery will be at hand. It aims to fund psychological treatment for those most affected along the Gaza border through its network of resilience centers and therapeutic facilities.

Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson said, "This campaign is about helping people in need, but it's also about ensuring that evil does not win, not only by murdering us, but by killing our spirit. We must come together to support and ensure that they can rebuild their beautiful communities, to show that the Jewish people are strong, we are resilient, we are united, and terror will not defeat us. We will show these communities that we are with them, and they are never alone."

Jewish National Fund-USA is also prepared to assist communities in the north as needed. The organization has already requisitioned portable bomb shelters for Kiryat Shmona, another close partnership, and continues to assess needs on the ground as they arise.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr. Sol Lizerbram, President of Jewish National Fund-USA said, "The need is great, and the need is now, and we are both devastated and honored to be able to rise to this horrible moment to assist Israelis in anything that will help, and our commitment to their safety, well-being, and eventually their healing is steadfast. We are in close communication to ensure that we are there to meet this evolving situation, and we hope that you will join us in showing Israel that we are here for them, now and always."

To support this campaign, visit jnf.org/supportisrael.

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org .

