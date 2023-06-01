The Closest You Can Get to Israel Without Being There

Thousands Expected at Global Conference for Israel in Denver

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Places are filling up fast for one of the largest-ever international gatherings for Israel supporters. The Global Conference for Israel will unite thousands of philanthropists, high school and college students, and the Israelis who manage and benefit from Jewish National Fund-USA's philanthropic investments, for a weekend of unparalleled conversations, enrichment, and entertainment.

The Special in Uniform Band performs at Jewish National Fund-USA's National Conference (Credit: Hannah Rose Osofsky) JNFuture participants attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National Conference (Credit: Hannah Rose Osofsky)

The Global Conference for Israel will take place November 30 through December 3, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO, with highlights set to include high-level briefings from His Excellency Isaac Herzog - President of the State of Israel (invited), Ambassador Gilad Erdan - Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Michael Oren - Israel's Former Ambassador to the United States, and Jared Polis – Governor of Colorado.

"We share a deep connection to the land and people of Israel and a genuine admiration for everything that Israel has achieved over the past 75 years," Governor Polis said while highlighting the conference in an online video alongside Jewish National Fund-USA's President and Global Conference for Israel Co-Chair, Dr. Sol Lizerbram.

The conference will feature an incredible lineup of presenters highlighting why it is more important than ever to stand up for the only democracy in the Middle East. Attendees can expect to hear insights from key thought leaders; explore an interactive expo featuring Jewish National Fund-USA's unparalleled affiliates from Israel; take part in one of the largest Shabbat dinners in the world, and be transformed by riveting sessions including "Israel, A Nation of Start-up People," "You Don't Have to be Jewish to Stand Up for Israel," "Aliyah Through the Ages," "Let There Be Water, Energy and Food," "Countering Anti-Zionism Campaigns on Campus," and "Winning the Global Media War," among others.

"Those who hold our Jewish homeland deep in their hearts and who are looking to nourish their souls while surrounded by thousands of peers who envision a bright and prosperous future for the land and people of Israel should not miss this conference," said Jewish National Fund-USA Chair and Global Conference for Israel Co-Chair, Jeffrey E. Levine.

The conference's entertainment will be headlined by stand-up comic star, Alex Edelman, fresh from his summer run on Broadway. In addition, participants will witness a jaw-dropping musical performance by Jewish National Fund-USA's Special in Uniform Band. The band's talented singers and instrumentalists are members of the life-changing initiative, Special in Uniform, which empowers young people with disabilities to serve in the Israel Defense Forces and enjoy the same "rite of passage" as their peers.

The Global Conference for Israel will also feature exclusive events for young professionals ages 22-40, as well as special programming for college and high school students.

Various discounted pricing and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to register, visit jnf.org/global or contact [email protected].

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.

