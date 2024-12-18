JFK Millennium Partners Issues RFP for All-Electric Ground Equipment at new JFK Terminal 6

- Electric ground support equipment is a key component of Terminal 6's sustainability strategy and pathway to achieving LEED Gold certification

- All-electric fleet supports shift to clean energy at Port Authority of NY & NJ facilities

QUEENS, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), today announced it has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a future all-electric fleet of ground support equipment (GSE) to serve JFK T6 airlines and other partners when the new terminal opens to the public in Q1 2026. T6 is a key component of the PANYNJ's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Ground support equipment is vital in maintaining safe and on-time aircraft operations. JMP is seeking vendors who are able to provide electric-powered equipment that is currently available on the market, including all charging infrastructure, and maintenance and repair services, for equipment such as pushback units, (conventional and towbarless); baggage tugs, belt loaders, K-loaders, stair trucks and more. The selected provider will also work with JMP to design the charging infrastructure required at each of the future T6 charging areas.

The future all-electric ground fleet will be shared by T6 airlines and other partners in a common use setup, and is a key component of the terminal's broader sustainability strategy -- underlining JMP's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by maximizing operational efficiency and eliminating its dependency on fossil fuels throughout the new terminal.

Additional T6 sustainability features include high-efficiency building systems, the installation of over 6,000 solar panels to generate renewable energy, stormwater capture and reuse, and 90% waste diversion through recycling of asphalt, concrete, steel, and other materials throughout terminal construction and operation. Together, they will support JMP's goal to achieve LEED* and ENVISION Gold certifications for T6 – viewed as the gold standard for sustainable infrastructure projects.

The future all-electric GSE fleet at Terminal 6 and the overall sustainability of Terminal 6 supports the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Net Zero Roadmap, a set of comprehensive actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions agency-wide by 2050. In addition to electric GSE, the roadmap also includes solar energy production, building decarbonization, electric vehicle fleets, and sustainable construction practices.

"Our fully-electric T6 ground fleet will play a critical role in our quest to deliver an outstanding new terminal that is sustainable by design, operationally efficient and makes use of all the latest technologies to help us exceed our sustainability goals," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners.

"We are excited to launch this RFP for an electric fleet of ground support equipment that will best serve our T6 airline partners, passengers, our airport community, and our planet for many years to come," said Karen Ali, COO, JFK Millennium Partners. "We look forward to working with our future partner to create this new standard of operational excellence at JFK," Ali added.

In 2022, the Port Authority established the Zero-Emission Airside Vehicle (ZEAV) rule, requiring the transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region's three major airports, with the bulk of the GSE fleet required to be zero-emission by 2030. The Port Authority is also demonstrating its commitment to support the transition to electric GSE by the provision of charging infrastructure, requiring GSE charging at all new gates, and working with tenants on charging infrastructure plans.

To participate in the electric ground support equipment RFP, interested parties can email the JMP procurement team at [email protected] to request a copy of the RFP and additional information. The deadline to submit proposals is January 17, 2025. JMP expects to select a provider by Q1 2025.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of & Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

Terminal 6 is pursuing certifications for LEED, (Silver or Gold), Envision and SITES to measure the sustainability performance of the JFK Terminal 6 redevelopment project: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is one of the most well- known and respected green building design and construction certifications. Achieving this certification shows that T6 is environmentally-friendly, resource- efficient, and promotes healthy living.



Envision (administered by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure) assesses the sustainability, resilience, and equity of infrastructure developments -- emphasizing the importance of social and community considerations and environmental factors in project planning and execution.



SITES (Sustainable SITES Initiative) is a certification focusing on sustainable landscaping and outdoor spaces, demonstrating a commitment to creating outdoor spaces that are both environmentally responsible, functional, and aesthetically pleasing.



