JFK Millennium Partners Selects Materna IPS to Provide State-of-the-art Hybrid Self-Service Bag Drop Equipment at new JFK Terminal 6

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate the new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport -- part of the PANYNJ's broader $19 billion redevelopment of JFK airport, and Materna IPS, a leading supplier of automated passenger handling solutions for airlines and airports worldwide, today announced that Materna IPS will provide its state-of-the-art hybrid self-service bag drop (SSBD) equipment for the new Terminal 6, representing one of the largest and most extensive self-bag drop installations in the United States and for Materna IPS in the Americas.

JFK Terminal 6 passengers will use the new Materna hybrid self-service bag drop machines when the terminal opens in 2026. Terminal 6 will deploy the Materna system throughout its check-in area as a replacement for traditional check-in positions. The biometric-enabled equipment will allow airline passengers to self-verify their identification, drop their bags on the belt and go in less than 30 seconds.

Materna's new Flex.Go hybrid bag drop system will make its JFK debut at the new Terminal 6 when it opens to passengers in 2026. It is also currently in use at the five largest U.S. airports and in numerous airports overseas. Terminal 6 will deploy the new Materna system throughout its check-in area as a replacement for traditional check-in positions. The biometric-enabled equipment will allow airline passengers1 to verify their identification2 , drop their bags on the belt and go in less than 30 seconds. For passengers needing additional assistance, or airlines who are not yet biometric-ready in the United States, airline staff can also operate the Materna systems – making their hybrid capability ideal.

"The Materna system perfectly aligns with our goal to create a state-of-the-art terminal that is digital first -- while also offering our guests choice," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "While some guests may prefer to utilize the self-service bag drop option, with its multiple languages and overall ease of use – others may still want support from an agent. The ability to offer our guests both options in an elevated check-in experience is what we're most excited about," Thody added.

Gary McDonald, President, Materna IPS Americas said, "We are delighted to be partnering with JFK Millennium Partners and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey at such an exciting time in the airport's history to bring the best in innovation to their passengers, airline partners, and agents. Materna IPS is already known throughout the international aviation community, and we have delivered multiple notable projects throughout the U.S. To be awarded this contract at JFK Terminal 6 is the icing on the cake. We are so excited for JFK's future and look forward to celebrating new milestones with this legendary airport."

About Materna IPS

One of the most renowned suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, Materna IPS (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) delivers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. The company's range of services includes hardware and software implementations as well as service and maintenance. Its international offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India enable Materna IPS to provide its customers with individual support and to respond quickly and professionally to market requirements.

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/.

1 Depending on the airline; not every airline is currently equipped to offer biometric services.

2 Driver's license or passport

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners