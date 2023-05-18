JFS Announces Launch of Business Growth and Transitions Team

HERMITAGE, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors has launched a new targeted Business Growth and Transitions (BGT) advisory team to help business owners achieve their short- and long-term business, financial and personal goals. This new suite of solutions is tailored for business owners looking to maximize and protect their business value, considering selling or exiting their business, or transitioning a business to new ownership, and builds upon services JFS has been previously providing.

Lou Colella, JFS Wealth Advisors, Partner & Managing Director, Business Growth Transitions Team

Managing Director of the team, Louis V. Colella, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CEPA™, said, "The high level of service our new Business Growth and Transition team provides will serve to grow the value of businesses for their owners and will also help protect the value business owners have already created in light of uncontrollable events that might force an exit or transition, like death, disability, and challenging business conditions, to name a few."

Colella added that competency and credentialing differentiate JFS Wealth Advisors in this field: our team includes Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPAs), and many also hold CFP® and CPA credentials. The Exit Planning Institute—a global exit planning education and resources provider—awards CEPA certification to professionals who have completed a rigorous training program and demonstrated an exceptional understanding of exit planning strategies and techniques.

Colella said, "As CEPAs, our team members are qualified to help business owners navigate the complexities of growth and transition. These skills are complementary to their wealth advisory and financial planning expertise."

For more information on JFS Wealth Advisors' Business Growth and Transition services, contact Lou Colella at [email protected].

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: bit.ly/JFSFullDisclosures

Please Note: Limitations. The achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, recognition by publications, media, or other organizations, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if JFS is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services.

Media Contact:

Gretchen Halpin

Co-Founder

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

