JFS Wealth Advisors' New CCO Named a 30 Under 40 by Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce

Chief Compliance Officer recognized for his professional achievements and community spirit

HERMITAGE, Pa., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is excited to announce their new Chief Compliance Officer, August N. Santillo, Jr., has been recognized as one of Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2023 30 Under 40 honorees.

August N. Santillo Jr., IACCP®, Chief Compliance Officer

August joined JFS Wealth Advisors full-time in November 2014 after graduating from Westminster College, earning a B.S. in Business Administration. A former intern with the firm during his senior year, when he assisted in the Asset Management and Operations department, he was thrilled to start his career with JFS. Earning the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®) designation in December 2016, August was promoted to Chief Compliance Officer in April 2023.

"I am excited to join the 30 Under 40 honorees ranks and proud to be recognized by the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce," said Santillo, Jr. "It's important to me to participate in my local community and to give back in a meaningful way."

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce advocates for the business community by providing strategic collaborations. They work with businesses and community partners and promote the quality of life and economic development in the region. A resource for networking and civic engagement, they host a variety of events and programs, including the annual 30 Under 40. This award recognizes nominees for their outstanding professional achievements and community activities.

All honorees were celebrated at an event hosted by the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce on May 24, 2023.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: bit.ly/JFSFullDisclosures.

Media Contact:

Beyond AUM, Gretchen Halpin

(800) 583-2315

[email protected]

SOURCE JFS Wealth Advisors