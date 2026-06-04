JGA Space & Defense Announces Mobilization of Advanced SRM Manufacturing Facility

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JGA Space & Defense today announced the successful completion of its state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility in Huntersville, North Carolina.

The milestone represents an important component of JGA's strategic mission to support the U.S. defense industrial base by significantly expanding solid rocket motor component capacity and enhancing the company's production capabilities to better serve its roster of defense, space exploration and aerospace clients.

The growth initiative includes the activation of approximately 60,000 purpose-built square feet of modern manufacturing space at the company's new Huntersville headquarters.

In response to significant and rapidly growing demand, JGA maintains the option to more than double its existing footprint and capacity to manufacture mission-critical components, including solid rocket motor insulators, nozzle assemblies, and precision-machined aerospace and defense parts.

"This is a defining moment for JGA Space & Defense," said Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner of Torque Capital Group. "The successful launch of operations in our new facility represents not only the culmination of tireless efforts by our incredible team, but also the beginning of our next phase of ambitious growth. We are now better positioned than ever to scale the delivery of high-performance, mission-critical solutions to our all-star roster of customers in the space and defense sectors."

JGA Space & Defense is scaling production while maintaining industry-leading quality and lead times, deepening partnerships with existing and new customers, and continuing to invest in innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities. JGA has added key resources to complement its highly experienced, mission-driven team to facilitate its growth and anticipates filling at least 40 additional positions across engineering, machining and quality functions.

The re-location and expansion were announced in December 2025 following the acquisition of Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions by Torque Capital Group and the company's rebranding to JGA Space & Defense.

For more information about JGA Space & Defense, please visit www.JGASD.com.

About JGA Space & Defense

JGA Space & Defense is a leading manufacturer of advanced solid rocket motor insulators and nozzle assemblies, including precision machined components for aerospace, space and defense applications. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, the Company leverages decades of SRM and aerospace engineering expertise to serve demanding, mission-critical end markets.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with businesses and management teams at critical inflection points. Torque invests long-term, patient capital behind North American manufacturing and supply chain services companies, with particular expertise in the transportation, mobility, aerospace and defense sectors, and provides strategic, operational and financial resources to help build sustainable value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE JGA Space & Defense