SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): The economic and trade cooperation and promotion conference between Jiangxi province and the Greater Bay Area was held in Shenzhen on September 2, 2024.

Themed on "Accelerate Integration into the Greater Bay Area, Achieve High-quality Development of Jiangxi Province", this event was hosted by the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, led by the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Commerce, and undertaken by relevant departments and each district city.

Jiangxi Accelerates Deep Integration into the Greater Bay Area

More than 300 companies attended this event, including the Fortune Global 500, China's Top 500, the Top 500 Private Enterprises, central enterprises, large state-owned enterprises, multinational companies, and "little giants".

The conference signed 74 cooperation projects with a total contracted amount of 64.13 billion yuan, mainly involving key industries such as electronic information, equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials and others.

Zheng Hongmeng, Chairman of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. said what impressed him most was the leadership of the Jiangxi government. They were very proactive and supportive of the enterprise's development. They had a deep understanding of our needs in operation and the problems we might encounter. They could also be open and honest with us and work together to resolve them.

Liu Hao, Vice President of Jiangxi Merchants General Association, Executive President of Shenzhen Jiangxi Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Dongguan Aohai Technology Co., Ltd. said that Jiangxi was known as the backyard of the Greater Bay Area, a place to rest in the past. But now, after years of integration in culture and industry, it is no longer a simple process to connect, it's a process of feeding each other.

Shen Gang, Chairman of Yinghe (Shenzhen) Robotics and Automation Technology Co., Ltd. told us that Jiangxi is located in the middle of the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta, so it has great geographical advantage. It used to be the old revolutionary area. Recently, with the rapid industrial development, it has gradually transformed from an agricultural area to a new productive area. Whether from its geographical location or the current government's overall industrial development plan, Jiangxi will be a region with more opportunities and greater potential.

Rao Zhixin, member of the Leading Party Members' Group, deputy director-general of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Commerce said that they aim to strengthen the interaction between governments, industries, and enterprises, and foster seamless connections across various fields, including open platforms, key industries, scientific and technological innovation, exhibitions, trade, cultural tourism, modern finance, agricultural industrialization, and talent exchange. The ultimate goal is to achieve win-win cooperation, joint construction, and mutual development between the old revolutionary base and the Great Bay Area.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51s-6XIZnqw

