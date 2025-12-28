Jiangxi Int'l Friendship Cities Children's Art Exhibition opens in Nanchang, Jiangxi

NANCHANG, China, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): On December 24, the Jiangxi International Friendship Cities Children's Art Exhibition, themed "Harmony Between Humanity and Nature — The Beautiful World Through My Eyes", opened in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition brought together 60 children's paintings from Jiangxi and its international friendship cities, showcasing scenes of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature through innocent brushstrokes and the unique perspectives of young artists.

The exhibition received overwhelmingly positive feedback from audiences. Massimo Maria Bosisio from Italy remarked, "Seeing how children represent the way that nature is perceived by them brings me back to the times when I was a child myself and the innocence that comes with experience in nature." He also noted that using art as a medium to symbolize how humanity should revere nature is of vital importance, and that the significance of nature to human development and sustainable development must not be overlooked.

Takudzwa Kahwiti Duncan from Zimbabwe resonated deeply with the exhibited works, stating, "Just as what they said, when we take care of nature, nature also takes care of us, so this is the core sense of this whole gallery of this whole event."

Since its launch, the event has attracted hundreds of submissions from multiple countries and regions. Following the professional evaluation, the selected works stand out for their vibrant colors and creative concepts, reflecting children's diverse perspectives on the ecological environment across different cultural backgrounds.

By using paintings as a medium, the exhibition not only promotes cross-cultural communication but also transforms a shared vision of sustainable development into a tangible experience.

