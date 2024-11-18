Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/jiangxi/9304351-en-jiangxi-thriving-on-new-growth-drivers

A series of refreshing economic stories vividly reflect the new growth drivers, new paths, and new ideas behind these consecutive trillion-yuan thresholds.

Zixi County, known as the hometown of bread, has a permanent resident population of only about 100,000, but over the past 30 years, it has cultivated more than 40,000 bread makers. The annual output value of the bread industry is nearly 30 billion yuan, with 16,000 stores nationwide and multiple well-known brands. Through the path of scale, industrialization, and branding, Zixi Bread has become one of Jiangxi's characteristic industries, contributing to Jiangxi's economic development.

As a representative of new productive forces, the low-altitude economy has become an important direction for cultivating and developing new growth drivers. Gongqingcheng, a young city, has frequently made efforts in the low-altitude economy sector, establishing Jiangxi's first low-altitude economy industrial park with high standards, building Jiangxi's first market-oriented and the first A1-class runway-type general airport around Poyang Lake, and accelerating the formation of an industrial agglomeration effect and innovation ecosystem for the low-altitude economy. By 2026, the scale of the low-altitude economy industry in Gongqingcheng will reach 10 billion yuan, attracting more than 100 enterprises related to the low-altitude economy industrial chain.

The transformation of the copper industry is a microcosm of Jiangxi's strategy to promote industrial upgrading. On Jiangxi's industrial map, Yingtan City, located in northeastern Jiangxi, holds a pivotal position. This is a city closely related to copper and is known as the "World's Copper Capital." In recent years, Jiangxi has vigorously implemented the "1269" action plan for the modernization of key manufacturing industry chains, not only continuously expanding the scale of copper smelting and processing but also carefully laying out the digital transformation of the copper industry, and accelerating the high-quality development of the copper industry.

Jiangxi Xinborui Technology Co., Ltd., located in Yingtan High-tech Industrial Development Zone, was previously mainly engaged in the rough processing of copper wire and other products, with profits of only 100 yuan per ton. In recent years, the company has seized the opportunity of national pilot demonstration strategies, leveraged the research strength of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Nanchang University, and produced copper foil for lithium batteries with a thickness of only 3.5 micrometers, yielding profits of nearly 10,000 yuan per ton. In 2023, the company's revenue exceeded 1 billion yuan.

Since the beginning of this year, Jiangxi Province has unwaveringly promoted new-type industrialization, and vigorously developed its industry and strengthened its industrial sectors, effectively making industry stronger and more resilient, and accelerating its progress from an emerging large industrial province to an emerging strong industrial province.

