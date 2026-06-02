Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Announces Pricing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) (the "Company" or "Jianzhi") today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain non-affiliated institutional investors for the sale of (1) 5 million American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), and (2) accompanying series A warrants to purchase up to 5 million ADSs (the "Series A Warrants"). The combined effective offering price for each ADS and the accompanying Series A Warrant is $1.00. The Series A Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five (5) years from the issuance date. The Series A Warrants have an initial exercise price of $1.00 per ADS, subject to adjustments, including in connection with a Share Combination Event (as defined in the Series A Warrant). The gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $5 million before deducting placement agent's fees and offering-related expenses. The net proceeds of this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including but not limited to supporting business operations, content and product development, marketing activities, and other general corporate needs.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 3, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC served as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The ADSs and Series A Warrants described above were offered by Jianzhi pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-283260) that the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective by the SEC on December 9, 2024, using a "shelf" registration process. The Series A Warrants of the Company may only be offered by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC at 300 Park Ave 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 895-3500.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this current report is as of the date of this current report, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

SOURCE Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited