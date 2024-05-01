Jif® Announces its Biggest Flavor Innovation in Nearly 10 Years with the Launch of Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread

New Irresistible Creamy Spread Merges the Most Craveable Peanut Butter on the Planet with Maybe its Best Tasting Partner (Sorry, Jelly)

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jif, the number one peanut butter brand in America, is launching its biggest flavor innovation in nearly a decade with Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread, combining the creamy, peanutty, goodness of Jif Peanut Butter with the sweetness of chocolate flavor.

Jif Peanut Butter and Chocolate Flavored Spread Snacking with Jif Peanut Butter and Chocolate Flavored Spread

"Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread combines the irresistible deliciousness of Jif Peanut Butter that our fans love with the sweet flavor of chocolate, striking the perfect balance of salty and sweet," said Nicole Massey, Vice President of Marketing at the J.M. Smucker Co. "It's lower in sugar, making it a permissible indulgence that can transform a simple snack into a mouthwatering treat in no time at all."

With 50% less sugar* than the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa, Jif Peanut Butter and Chocolate Flavored Spread has a thick smooth texture that is easy to spread, making it the perfect topping for desserts, snacks, and meals. Jif Peanut Butter and Chocolate Flavored Spread upgrades simple snacks such as fruit or pretzels and adds the finishing touch to smoothies. Breakfast just got a new best friend! Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread is the perfect new topping for pancakes, french toast, waffles and even oatmeal. With wide availability in to-go and jar formats, it is an ideal treat to add to kid's lunches or for dipping your favorite snack. And these ideas are only the beginning. With Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread, the possibilities are endless.

Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread is on sale at Amazon beginning today May 1, 2024. Available in Jar (15oz) and To-Go Cups (1.1 oz), the new product will roll out to all major national and regional retailers throughout the Spring and Summer. For full nutritional details and to track retailer availability, please visit https://www.jif.com/peanut-butter/creamy/peanut-butter-chocolate for more information.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'® at Home, Café Bustelo®, Jif ®, Smucker's®, Uncrustables®, Hostess ®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone®, Meow Mix®, and Pup-Peroni®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin', which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin' brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold on retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin' restaurants.

*See nutrition information for total fat and saturated fat content. Sugar has been lowered from 21g to 10g per serving.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Co.