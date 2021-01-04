Jif® Brand Set to Expand Product Innovation and Convenience with Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

"We're excited to expand our innovative Jif Squeeze product line, giving Jif peanut butter lovers more ways to enjoy," said Jake Calhoun, Director of Brand Strategy for the Jif Brand. "Now you can get the last ounce of squeezable, creamy goodness in an additional variation – because it's That Jif'ing Good™!"

Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is a convenient multi-serve 13 oz. pouch, making it the perfect pantry staple for snacking for everyone in the family, even the kids. The new product will be included in the "Gladiator" commercial, which is also launching nationally today. The campaign includes 15, 30 and 60 second ad spots that highlight how the peanut butter can be enjoyed without the use of a spoon.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. It is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer and pet parent preferences for food, how it's purchased and how the companies that make it should operate, we will maintain the important role we play in their lives. This will allow us to continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on all of those who count on us. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray® which is a trademark of Ray Marks II LLC.

