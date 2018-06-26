Jif® Teams Up with Neil Patrick Harris to End Snack-Time Parenting Struggles

"Parenting is a hilarious adventure full of plenty of struggles, especially when it comes to snack-time," said Harris. "As the father of 7-year-old-twins, I get it. Jif peanut butter is a snack time staple in the Burtka-Harris house, and now so are Jif Power Ups – a win/win solution with a taste my kids love and the nutritional value we feel good about."

Best known for his comedic roles, Neil Patrick Harris will bring Broadway-worthy parent-kid struggle moments to life both online and on-stage, including hosting a live-streamed comedy show, The Parenting Struggle is Real…FUNNY!, reenacting real-life, user-submitted parenting stories with the help of other comedian parents. And SPOILER ALERT, this comedy show divulges the ultimate snack-time struggle solution: Jif Power Ups – equal parts delicious and wholesome.

Visit Jif.com/power-ups for more information, and watch Neil Patrick Harris' improv show via live stream today, June 26, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Facebook.com/Jif.

"We created Jif Power Ups to provide a wholesome snack choice that parents and kids can agree on for its flavor and ingredients – a delicious snack while at home and on-the-go," said Tina Floyd, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Foods, The J.M. Smucker Company.

Available in two varieties, Chewy Bars and Creamy Clusters, Jif Power Ups are made with peanuts as the first ingredient and no high fructose corn syrup and contain 6 grams of protein (5% DV) per serving. The individually wrapped bars and clusters make it easy to take on-the-go, fueling family fun and a taste kids love.

Jif Power Ups Chewy Granola Bars bring together creamy peanut butter and chewy granola in five flavors:

Creamy Peanut Butter

Chocolate Flavored

Salted Caramel Flavored

Strawberry

Banana

Jif Power Ups Creamy Clusters feature a peanut butter center rolled in toasted oats in three flavors:

Creamy Peanut Butter

Apple Cinnamon

Strawberry

Jif Power Ups, available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jif-teams-up-with-neil-patrick-harris-to-end-snack-time-parenting-struggles-300671908.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

