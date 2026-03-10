Jif® Unveils Jif Simply™ Peanut Butter Spread Launching with its First Variety, Unsweetened Creamy: The Peanut Butter Spread You Love, Now Three Ingredients

Designed for the peanut butter lover seeking streamlined ingredients but not wanting to compromise on smooth texture and a rich, nutty taste, Jif Simply Peanut Butter Spread stays true to the delicious taste that has made Jif® a household name for generations.

"With Jif Simply, we're giving our fans exactly what they've been asking for: a streamlined ingredient list that highlights the USA-farmed peanuts and the fresh roasted peanut taste we're known for," said Jessica Fair, Vice President, Marketing at The J.M. Smucker Co. "It's the perfect, no-guesswork solution for families looking for a delicious, straightforward snack."

No matter how it's enjoyed – mixed into oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies; spread on toast or rice cakes; or even in stir-fry sauces and stews for more peanutty-goodness, it's pure deliciousness.

Please visit Jif® Peanut Butter for more information and to find Jif Simply at a store near you.

When and where will Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy be available?

Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy is currently available at Walmart, with a wider retailer rollout and additional varieties coming soon.

What ingredients are in Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy?

Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy is made with peanuts, salt and palm oil – because sometimes, simpler is better.

What varieties of Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy will be available?

Right now, Jif Simply Unsweetened Creamy is available at Walmart in 15oz jars but will soon be available in national retailers with new varieties coming soon.

Will my favorite Jif® products still be available?

Absolutely, they don't call us the people's peanut butter** for nothin'!

**Based on Circana MULO Latest 52 weeks ending 8.11.24.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

