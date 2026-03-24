Pup-Peroni® Seeks Next Pup Star -- Chance to Win a Spot on Exclusive Walmart Packaging!

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1984, the Pup-Peroni® brand has helped dog parents to give the best dogs the best treats. Now, the brand is teaming up with Walmart to launch the nationwide #BestPup_Contest, giving one lucky pup the opportunity to be featured on limited-edition Pup-Peroni packaging available exclusively at Walmart in stores and online.

To enter, dog owners can post a photo or video on Instagram or TikTok with one sentence describing why their pup is the best, including #BestPup_Contest and tagging @PupPeroni and @Walmart. Entries will be accepted now through May 27, 2026, giving pet parents nationwide the chance to put their best paw forward for on-pack fame, as well as other prizes.

"This contest dovetails perfectly with our new campaign Treat the Best to the Best, which leans into the brand's slow cooked advantage," said Stephanie Polefrone, Lead, Content & Culture at J.M. Smucker Co. "We all know that dogs are the best, and now we are giving pet parents the opportunity to show us why their dog is the Best of the Best."

As part of the grand prize, the winning entry will receive a $5,000 Walmart gift card and be featured on Pup-Peroni Original Beef Recipe packaging beginning this August at select Walmart locations nationwide and online, turning one standout pup into the brand's newest star. Made with real beef as the first ingredient, these soft, chewy treats deliver the rich, meaty flavor and irresistible aroma dogs love. Five runners-up will receive $1,000 Walmart gift cards, along with a year's supply of Pup-Peroni and custom medals.

Who is eligible to enter the Pup-Peroni packaging contest?

To be eligible for the contest, entrants must be U.S. residents with a public Instagram or TikTok account and share a photo or video with a one-sentence caption explaining why their dog is the best, including the hashtag #BestPup_Contest and tagging @PupPeroni and @Walmart.

Entrants do not need to follow the Pup-Peroni® or Walmart pages to participate, making it easy for any dog owner to join the fun.

What makes this Pup-Peroni x Walmart contest unique?

"We know people love showing off their dogs, and we love seeing the personalities that make every pup so special," said Polefrone."Unlike traditional sweepstakes, this contest gives dog lovers the chance to see their pup featured on real retail packaging, all by doing something they already love, sharing photos and videos of their dogs."

How do I enter the Pup-Peroni Walmart contest?

Starting March 18, 2026, valid entries must come from a public Instagram or TikTok account and include a photo or video of the dog, along with a one-sentence caption explaining why the pet is the best, using the contest hashtag #BestPup_Contest and tagging @Pup-Peroni and @Walmart. The contest ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on May 27, 2026, and is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and Washington, D.C., age 18 or older. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited.

Pup-Peroni Limited-Edition Packaging Sweepstakes Details

The grand prize winner will be featured on limited-edition Pup-Peroni packaging, available this August at select Walmart locations nationwide and online, including Walmart Home Delivery. Runner-up winners will receive Walmart gift card prizes. Visit BestPupContest.com to learn more and pupperonibestofthebestcontest.com for the official contest rules.

Where can I buy the Pup-Peroni® Original Beef Recipe dog treats?

Pup-Peroni® Original Beef Recipe dog treats are available in grocery stores and other large chain retailers, including Walmart. Designed to get tails wagging and keep pups coming back for more, these treats are made with real beef and slow-cooked for 2.5 hours. They have a tender texture and rich flavor dogs love, without Red 40 or fillers. Visit the website's product locator to find stores near you that carry the product.

About Pup-Peroni

Since 1984, the Pup-Peroni® brand has been bringing dogs and their owners closer through crave-ably meaty treats. Available in flavors like beef, steak, and bacon, each treat is crafted to be irresistibly delicious.

Contact: Emily Barounis, [email protected]

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.