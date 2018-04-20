Jillian Stewart Opens Up About Philanthropy and Her Passion for Good Causes

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having witnessed the efforts of some of the country's most important charities, foundations, and organizations in the process, Stewart now regularly pledges both her time and funds to support a number of these good causes.

Two such causes are Sanford Aberdeen Health's Children's Miracle Network in South Dakota, and Safe Harbor, operating out of South Carolina.

Previously based at Sanford Aberdeen Health, Jillian Stewart is particularly familiar with the work of the institution's Children's Miracle Network. With bases in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota, the organization provides support to ailing youngsters and their families.

"100% of funds raised stay local, and all funds go on to benefit children by providing for specialized equipment and assistance," explains Stewart of the network and what it achieves. "The organization proudly states that no child will ever be turned away regardless of his or her family's ability to pay," Stewart continues.

Safe Harbor meanwhile exists to provide a continuum of services for victims of domestic violence and their children. The organization is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help victims of domestic abuse with counseling, legal advice, and safe shelter.

"Every donation makes a difference to their mission," notes Stewart. "They do excellent work in and around Greenville and across much of South Carolina."

The charity's primary focus is on eliminating any form of acceptance towards domestic violence through a coordinated community response and by better educating the public on the matter.

Another charity supported by Stewart, based in Texas and operating across the U.S. and Canada, is Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The organization pledges to put an end to drunk and drug driving via campaigns for stricter impaired driving laws. Mothers Against Drunk Driving also simultaneously provides support to those affected by the damage done at the hands of drunk or drug drivers.

Since being founded in 1980, the organization has seen a 50 percent reduction in deaths due to intoxicated driving. Figures provided by Mothers Against Drunk Driving suggest that this equates to some 370,000 lives saved over a period of fewer than 40 years.

Of her charitable contributions and continued efforts in the field of medicine, Stewart explains, "As a medical practitioner and expert in my particular field, I endeavor to provide quality patient care through comprehensive evaluation and treatment services."

Stewart continues, "Through donating to charities such as Safe Harbor, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the Sanford Health Foundation's Children's Miracle Network, I know that I'm supporting equally committed individuals in helping those who rely on them."

A board-certified OB-GYN and a member of the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Jillian Stewart is also further involved with organizations such as Planned Parenthood and United Way of America, as well as her local Treasure Coast Food Bank.

