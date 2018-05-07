Jillian Stewart Talks Volunteering and Philanthropy

Now based in Florida, the board-certified OB-GYN has pledged further support to charities such as Safe Harbor and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, while also donating her time to the local Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Founded 30 years ago, it's the area's largest hunger-relief organization and the only food bank serving Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, and Indian River. Volunteers such as Jillian Stewart assist in providing food and support to up to 100,000 individuals weekly, distributing a total of over 8 million meals annually.

Stewart explains that Treasure Coast Food Bank provides for over 300 pantries, homeless shelters, low-income day-care centers and soup kitchens locally. "It does so while also operating various mobile services in the area, staffed largely on a voluntary basis," she notes.

Of her support for Sanford Health Foundation's Children's Miracle Network, Stewart explains that the organization is particularly close to her heart. "I personally encountered the organization's tireless hard work while based at South Dakota's Sanford Aberdeen Health," she remarks. "100% of funds raised stay local, benefiting children by providing for specialized equipment, care programs, and direct family assistance."

"No child," Stewart continues, "will ever be turned away from the Children's Miracle Network, regardless of his or her family's ability to pay."

Having worked as an OB-GYN and in family medicine, Stewart also shares an affinity for Planned Parenthood's charitable efforts, as one of the country's top providers of high-quality, affordable health care. The organization provides general health care, birth control, women's services, pregnancy testing, and patient education, plus sexual health testing and treatment, and additional LGBT and men's health services.

To read more about Jillian Stewart, you can read her pledge for Safe Harbor and the Children's Miracle Network

