Jim Beam & Kenan Thompson Debut "Refresh Your Season" Campaign, Inviting Fans to Turn Postseason Disappointment into Stress-Free Enjoyment

Debuting during the 4:30pm ET Christmas Day football game on Netflix, the campaign spot takes place in a lively sports bar where Thompson plays the resident bartender. With his trademark comedic charm, he helps patrons cope with the all-too-relatable heartbreak of seeing their team eliminated from Big Game contention. Thompson reminds fans that while defeat may sting, there's something unexpectedly freeing and refreshing about watching the remainder of the season stress-free — especially with a crisp Jim Beam and lemonade in hand.

"Jim Beam has always been there for the moments that bring people together — whether it's victory or defeat," said Regan Clarke, VP of American Whiskey, Suntory Global Spirits. "With Refresh Your Season, we're celebrating the joy of connection, good company, and a great drink. Kenan brings the spirit of fun and resilience to life, showing fans that even when the score isn't what you hoped for, there's still plenty to celebrate."

The campaign builds on the brand's refreshment strategy introduced earlier this football season, anchored by Jim Beam's simple "Plus One" approach: one part Jim Beam + your favorite mixer. Easy to sip and always game-day ready, the campaign inspires everyone to turn post-season losses into reasons to gather, laugh and toast the moment.

In 2026, Jim Beam will launch a fully integrated media campaign spanning TV, streaming, digital, and social platforms. The approach is designed as a two-pronged strategy to own the postseason, beginning with national "air cover" through an always-on suite of brand films across broadcast, CTV, and OLV, complemented by a hyper-reactive "ground game." This second layer leverages geo-targeted social, Reddit takeovers, and a Bussin' with the Boys partnership to engage fans of eliminated teams in real time, offering a refreshing alternative the moment their season comes to an end.

The campaign will be further amplified through additional consumer-facing extensions in the weeks leading up to the Big Game, helping deepen engagement and extend reach among passionate fans nationwide.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth-generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on X.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

