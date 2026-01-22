Jim Beam and Kenan Thompson Encourage Disappointed Football Fans to Turn Lemons Into Jim Beam & Lemonade with an Exclusive Kit That Aims To "Refresh Your Season"

Following the "Seven Stages of Defeat" campaign in 2025, the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit is part of the brand's 2026 "Refresh Your Season" campaign starring Thompson, which debuted in a campaign spot during the Netflix NFL Christmas Day games this past December.

"As a football fan, I know firsthand what it's like when your team's season doesn't pan out how you hoped it would," said Thompson. "That's why I teamed up with Jim Beam to help fans find the silver lining and make the most out of the rest of the season, no matter how it turns out."

Fans 21+ will have the chance to receive a Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited quantity will be available through a series of drops at 1pm ET on January 22nd and January 29th leading up to the Big Game. Consumers can learn more and enter at JimBeam.com/RefreshYourSeason .

"At Jim Beam, we believe the best moments happen when people come together," said Regan Clarke, vice president of American Whiskey, Suntory Global Spirits. "Even when the game doesn't go your way, sharing the experience with fellow fans can change everything. With the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit, we hope our Beam family and football fans everywhere take this opportunity to embrace the moment and remember that good times and people are always worth raising a glass to."

To take the campaign to new heights and bring the spirit of the kits directly to fans, Jim Beam and Thompson hosted an exclusive event last night, January 21st, to kick off a spectacular New York City skyline takeover and drone experience. The unforgettable visual display was staged over the Hudson River and encouraged football fans 21+ to reset, toast and savor the remainder of the postseason with the campaign's signature serve.

Rounding out the campaign, the brand will also release a limited-edition custom football jersey developed in partnership with Dazed. Starting January 23rd, fans can sign up for a chance to win the limited-edition kit exclusively on Dazeddigital.com.

With a core value of connection, uniting fans across the world, sport and music have always played a role in the Jim Beam brand's heritage. From sponsoring the National Football League's (NFL) Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the Major League Baseball's (MLB) L.A. Dodgers, and the United States Soccer Federation (U.S.S.F.), to car racing including the newly formed Cadillac Formula 1® Team, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR in the U.S., and Dick Johnson Racing (DJR), Australia's oldest racing team. The brand has also brought fans together through local music festivals and underground shows around the world, and with global musical acts such as Muse and Le Sserafim.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2026 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

