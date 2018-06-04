Jim Beam Black® Curates The Ultimate Father's Day Gift: The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowing that sometimes all it takes is a sip of great bourbon and a little extra quality time to deepen bonds, Jim Beam Black® Bourbon has curated the ultimate Father's Day gift this year: The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience by Jim Beam Black®. This once-in-a-lifetime experience allows legal drinking age fans to treat their father (or father-figure) to the ultimate weekend away in the birthplace of bourbon, Kentucky — all for the price of a single bottle of the world's highest rated bourbon¹.

The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience by Jim Beam Black

The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience by Jim Beam Black includes:

Round-trip flights for two to Kentucky

Two-night hotel stay in downtown Louisville

Behind-the-scenes distillery tour at the Jim Beam® American Stillhouse in Clermont, Ky

Exclusive experience with Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, Fred Noe

Classic Southern Dinner for two in Louisville

Round of golf at a local premium course

Limited-edition Jim Beam Black gift box with personalized Father's Day card, decanter, rocks glasses and luggage tag

A select number of The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience packages will be released on Store.JimBeam.com for $24.99² starting Monday, June 4, 2018 at 10am ET. Jim Beam Black will release additional packages leading up to Father's Day, publishing release timing exclusively at Facebook.com/JimBeamUS.

"Father's Day has always been a special day for me to spend quality time with my dad and now my son, Freddie," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller. "With this unique Father's Day gift package, we hope to provide the perfect setting for fathers and sons or daughters to share some stories, create some new memories and enjoy some good bourbon together with the Beam family."

Jim Beam Black is a premium bourbon with a flavorful character made to be sipped and savored. The patent aging process that Jim Beam Black undergoes brings forward the full flavor and character of a premium bourbon. The price varies by market and product size, which includes 50mL, 375mL, 750mL, 1L, and 1.75L, and is available in bars and retail locations nationwide.

¹ Jim Beam Black® was rated the #1 bourbon in the world after winning the Bourbon Trophy, the highest awarded accolade in the bourbon category at the 2016 International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

² All income taxes on trip are the purchasers' sole responsibility. Trip purchasers will be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the value of the package, and will be required to fill out an affidavit and W-9 prior to the order being fulfilled and shipped out by Jim Beam.

About Jim Beam® Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Elegant. Smooth. Refined. That's what years of aging in new charred oak barrels does to our Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Bonded, Jim Beam Rye, Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece, Jim Beam Vanilla, Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Honey and Jim Beam Kentucky Fire among other offerings.

Jim Beam Black® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 43% Alc./Vol.

©2018 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

