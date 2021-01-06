Jim Beam® Debuts National Campaign Encouraging Bored Beer Fans To Take A Break From Beer And Make The Switch To A Refreshing Jim Beam Highball

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam® Bourbon is kicking off the year by finally offering drinkers a solution to their beer boredom: the refreshing and highly sessionable Jim Beam Highball. The Highball cocktail, which is made by mixing chilled Jim Beam Bourbon with ice and ice-cold, highly carbonated ginger ale, is the perfect alternative for those who are bored of beer but find themselves ordering another one on autopilot. The new marketing campaign, launching nationally this month, encourages those drinkers to add the Jim Beam Highball to their repertoire and order one when they're looking for a light and refreshing option instead of their next beer.

The campaign first aired on Jan. 4 with a new TV spot, "Need a Break From Beer," across multiple national news, entertainment and sports networks, and will run nationally throughout the year. The spot uses classic beer tropes found at any local bar to inspire drinkers to make their next round a Jim Beam Highball. Viewers will immediately recognize a traditionally dressed German couple encouraging an order of a Bavarian-style hefeweizen, an old, mysterious man pushing a dark, heavy brew, and a pair of hipsters, goat in tow, playfully offering a "super-filling IPA with aged goat's milk." The commercial marks the latest collaboration between the world's No. 1 bourbon and global advertising agency adam&eveNYC.

"With the launch of 'Need a Break From Beer,' we're taking a widely enjoyed cocktail that's been trending for years and finally shining the national spotlight on it," said Jessica Spence, president of brands at Beam Suntory. "We know drinkers are getting bored with beer and are looking for new alternatives. The Jim Beam Highball is incredibly easy to mix and perfect for enjoyment while at home or in bars when the time is right."

The new campaign spot will air throughout 2021 on more than 20 national TV networks, including sports destinations such as MLB Network and ESPN2, entertainment hubs AMC and Comedy Central, and major broadcast networks including ABC, FOX and NBC. Starcom USA oversees media on behalf of Jim Beam.

In addition to media partnerships, Jim Beam will deploy Highball programming throughout the year including retail marketing, baseball stadium activations, consumer sampling and value-add packaging. The brand will also host "Beam Gardens" — a playful alternative to traditional beer gardens — in several markets across the country for those in need of a break from beer. These pop-up experiences, appearing where local guidelines and public health conditions allow, will welcome legal-drinking-aged consumers to enjoy Jim Beam Highballs on tap with friends and family.

For more information on the Jim Beam Highball and upcoming Beam Garden events, follow Jim Beam on Twitter (@jimbeam) and Instagram (@jimbeamofficial) or find the Highball recipe at jimbeam.com/cocktails.

About Jim Beam

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Elegant. Smooth. Refined. That's what years of aging in new charred oak barrels does to our Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Rye, Jim Beam Peach, Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Vanilla, Jim Beam Honey, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire and Red Stag by Jim Beam among other offerings.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Smart®

Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol.

©2021 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

SOURCE Jim Beam

