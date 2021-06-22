Jim Beam® Launches Jim Beam® Orange, Offering A Juicy And Bright Twist To A Highball Cocktail

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam® has officially announced its newest product available in the bourbon aisle this summer: Jim Beam® Orange. Jim Beam Orange combines a juicy, bright orange flavor with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to give a light and bright twist to simple summer cocktails such as a Jim Beam Orange Highball.

Jim Beam Orange Highball

Jim Beam Orange perfectly combines the taste of sweet citrus, oak and light char, producing a fresh, zesty aroma and golden color. It is best enjoyed from a chilled shot glass or in a refreshing Highball cocktail made by mixing Jim Beam Orange and soda water over ice, garnished with an orange wedge.

The Jim Beam brand was one of the first to pioneer the flavored whiskey segment, starting with its release of Red Stag by Jim Beam® Black Cherry in 2009. Throughout the years, Jim Beam continued to expand its flavored portfolio to appeal to bourbon lovers of all kinds, unlocking new tastes and occasions for consumers who might be newer to the bourbon space.

"As an innovator in the bourbon industry and early pioneer of flavored whiskey, we understand that many drinkers crave something a little different – maybe brighter and more refreshing – in the summer months. That's why we selected Orange to join our other flavorful offerings," said Malini Patel, Managing Director for the James B. Beam Distilling Co. at Beam Suntory. "Our flavored offerings not only invite new consumers into the whiskey category, but also delight bourbon lovers with new, interesting taste profiles. If you love bourbon and are looking for a summer refreshment, or you're new to bourbon and are exploring different tastes and ways to drink it, Jim Beam Orange is for you."

Jim Beam Orange has a 32.5 percent ABV and is now available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $15.99 per 750mL bottle.

For more information about Jim Beam Orange, follow us on Twitter (@jimbeam) and Instagram (@jimbeamofficial), or visit jimbeam.com.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Jim Beam® Orange, Orange Liqueur infused with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 32.5% Alc./Vol.

