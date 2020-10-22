Jim Beam Launches 'Lineage' - A Father and Son Collaboration

Aged in charred white oak barrels in Warehouse K since 2004, the exquisite bourbon is 15 years old and has the same mouthfeel for which Jim Beam is recognised. With the perfect proof of 110 (55% ABV) the whiskey has notes of spice, vanilla and caramel, ensuring a balanced finish. The bespoke bottle also features the iconic Jim Beam seal, making the whiskey instantly recognisable.

Fred Noe said: "Lineage represents a significant moment in the history of Jim Beam. Not only is it a collaboration between the seventh and eighth generation of distillers in our family, but it's a blend of the past, the present and the future."

Freddie Noe added: "I really enjoy breaking the rules and creating new and exciting expressions, so it was an honour to create this unique whiskey with my dad – one that's different from anything out there in the bourbon world."

Ed Stening, Head of Marketing Global Travel Retail at Beam Suntory, said: "The chemistry between the father and son duo is undeniable and has led to the creation of a truly unique whiskey. Championing innovation like this in travel retail is extremely important to us and something we're committed to as we look to ensure the growth of the channel."

